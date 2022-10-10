ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Atlanta Braves sign Spencer Strider to six-year, $75 million deal

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Truist Park on Sept. 1. Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Spencer Strider to a six-year contract worth $75 million that runs through the 2028 season, the MLB team announced Monday.

The deal includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. Strider will make $1 million per season for 2023-2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026, and $22 million per season in 2027-2028. The deal will be worth $92 million over seven years if the option is exercised.

