Vicksburg Post
Howell Thomas “Tony” Powell Jr.
Yes, he knew it rhymed and he was proud of it. Age 65, Passed away on October 12, at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX at 7 a.m., after a brave two-year battle with cancer, with his wife by his side. If Tony were here, he would tell you, “You should see the other guy.”
Vicksburg Post
Vikings play Pearl with a chance to separate from the pack in Region 3-6A
It’s Separation Week in MHSAA Region 3-6A. The top four teams in the league’s standings play the four in the bottom half on Friday night. It’s a golden opportunity for the contenders — including Warren Central — to put some distance on the also-rans and take a big step toward clinching playoff berths.
Vicksburg Post
St. Al hosts Greenville-St. Joe for senior night
A few weeks ago, the St. Aloysius Flashes fired themselves up to face their blood rival Cathedral. Now it’s time for the “other” Catholic school kin on their schedule. The Flashes (1-7) host Greenville-St. Joe (6-1) on Friday. It’s a long-running series that started in 1952, between two schools with a lot in common, yet also a game that has rarely had the same pizzazz as the annual meeting with Cathedral or even the now-dormant series with Madison-St. Joe.
Vicksburg Post
Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
Vicksburg Post
Former Warren Central star Griffin, Hinds alum McCray win SWAC football awards
Three players with Mississippi ties, including one from Vicksburg, reeled in this week’s Southwestern Athletic Conference football Player of the Week awards. Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin and quarterback Besean McCray were the league’s Specialist and Newcomer of the week, respectively, while Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the Offensive Player of the Week.
WLBT
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
Vicksburg Post
SURRATT: City, county support of Catfish Row Museum a good move
The recent decision by the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Warren County Board of Supervisors to allocate $36,500 each to the Catfish Row Museum for a demonstration/teaching kitchen speaks volumes for both organizations’ support for making downtown Vicksburg not only a business center, but a cultural tourism destination.
Vicksburg Post
A LITTLE SOMETHING EXTRA: ‘Lagniappe Leftovers’ gives new life to yesterday’s supper
The latest cookbook from “Makeover my Leftover” Chef Susanne Duplantis has a colorful connection to Vicksburg. “Lagniappe Leftovers,” published by Pelican Publishing, features illustrations by Dr. Tom Quaid, the father of Vicksburg’s Ali Quaid Hopson. Quaid, who devoted much of his life to the medical field as a cardiologist, has found a second life in his art.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
Vicksburg Post
Gators go to Ridgeland with chance to clinch playoff berth
Clinching a playoff berth. Guaranteeing another winning season. Knocking off another playoff contender. The Vicksburg Gators can’t check every box this week, but they sure can check a lot of them. The Gators (5-2, 5-0 MHSAA Region 2-5A) can clinch a playoff berth — among other goals — by...
Vicksburg Post
Eagles face pivotal match-up against Christian Collegiate
The biggest game of Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football season, the one that will ultimately set its path through the MAIS Class 2A playoffs, is next week. This one, though, is also pretty darn important. The Eagles will host Christian Collegiate Academy Friday at 7 p.m. in what could...
Vicksburg Post
MACCC football roundup: Hinds, Holmes, Northwest and Jones notch blowout wins; Northeast stuns EMCC
After a season full of starts, stops and nailbiters, Hinds Community College finally got to enjoy a blowout. Jeffrey Pittman scored three rushing touchdowns, and Hinds’ defense forced five turnovers as the Eagles wiped out Itawamba Community College 34-7 on Thursday. It was only the second time this season...
Report: City Approves 'Resolution' for New Football Stadium for Jackson State
The City of Jackson's council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.
Vicksburg Post
VIDEO: Low Mississippi River affecting commerce, could be long-term for Vicksburg
A lack of significant rain over the Mississippi River Basin has dropped the Mississippi River to levels not seen locally since after the 2011 flood, forcing cruise lines and towing companies to alter their operations on the river. According to the National Weather Service, the river’s level at Vicksburg on...
trazeetravel.com
3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season
In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
Vicksburg Post
Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network
A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
breezynews.com
Simmons-McAdams football game cancelled
The Simmons vs McAdams football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 has been cancelled. No reason has been announced as the reason for the cancellation. McAdams next scheduled game is Friday, Oct. 14 vs Coffeeville.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Oct. 3 to Oct. 10
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. *Billy Leist to Don Ainsworth and Theresa, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East. *Sterling Blanche and Tara S. Blanche to Brandon S. Maynord and Kennedy A. Monsour, Lots 24 and...
WLBT
Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in need of surgery is among the thousands caught in the middle of the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Things may be getting worse for her and others. Negotiations between the insurance provider and hospital ended Friday to the disappointment of patients and the State Insurance Commissioner.
New scholarship paying full tuition for in-state students at Mississippi College
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who...
