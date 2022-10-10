ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Howell Thomas “Tony” Powell Jr.

Yes, he knew it rhymed and he was proud of it. Age 65, Passed away on October 12, at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX at 7 a.m., after a brave two-year battle with cancer, with his wife by his side. If Tony were here, he would tell you, “You should see the other guy.”
Vicksburg Post

Vikings play Pearl with a chance to separate from the pack in Region 3-6A

It’s Separation Week in MHSAA Region 3-6A. The top four teams in the league’s standings play the four in the bottom half on Friday night. It’s a golden opportunity for the contenders — including Warren Central — to put some distance on the also-rans and take a big step toward clinching playoff berths.
Vicksburg Post

St. Al hosts Greenville-St. Joe for senior night

A few weeks ago, the St. Aloysius Flashes fired themselves up to face their blood rival Cathedral. Now it’s time for the “other” Catholic school kin on their schedule. The Flashes (1-7) host Greenville-St. Joe (6-1) on Friday. It’s a long-running series that started in 1952, between two schools with a lot in common, yet also a game that has rarely had the same pizzazz as the annual meeting with Cathedral or even the now-dormant series with Madison-St. Joe.
Vicksburg Post

Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
Vicksburg Post

Former Warren Central star Griffin, Hinds alum McCray win SWAC football awards

Three players with Mississippi ties, including one from Vicksburg, reeled in this week’s Southwestern Athletic Conference football Player of the Week awards. Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin and quarterback Besean McCray were the league’s Specialist and Newcomer of the week, respectively, while Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the Offensive Player of the Week.
WLBT

Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: City, county support of Catfish Row Museum a good move

The recent decision by the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Warren County Board of Supervisors to allocate $36,500 each to the Catfish Row Museum for a demonstration/teaching kitchen speaks volumes for both organizations’ support for making downtown Vicksburg not only a business center, but a cultural tourism destination.
Vicksburg Post

A LITTLE SOMETHING EXTRA: ‘Lagniappe Leftovers’ gives new life to yesterday’s supper

The latest cookbook from “Makeover my Leftover” Chef Susanne Duplantis has a colorful connection to Vicksburg. “Lagniappe Leftovers,” published by Pelican Publishing, features illustrations by Dr. Tom Quaid, the father of Vicksburg’s Ali Quaid Hopson. Quaid, who devoted much of his life to the medical field as a cardiologist, has found a second life in his art.
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
Vicksburg Post

Gators go to Ridgeland with chance to clinch playoff berth

Clinching a playoff berth. Guaranteeing another winning season. Knocking off another playoff contender. The Vicksburg Gators can’t check every box this week, but they sure can check a lot of them. The Gators (5-2, 5-0 MHSAA Region 2-5A) can clinch a playoff berth — among other goals — by...
Vicksburg Post

Eagles face pivotal match-up against Christian Collegiate

The biggest game of Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football season, the one that will ultimately set its path through the MAIS Class 2A playoffs, is next week. This one, though, is also pretty darn important. The Eagles will host Christian Collegiate Academy Friday at 7 p.m. in what could...
trazeetravel.com

3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season

In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
Vicksburg Post

Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network

A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
breezynews.com

Simmons-McAdams football game cancelled

The Simmons vs McAdams football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 has been cancelled. No reason has been announced as the reason for the cancellation. McAdams next scheduled game is Friday, Oct. 14 vs Coffeeville.
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records Oct. 3 to Oct. 10

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. *Billy Leist to Don Ainsworth and Theresa, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East. *Sterling Blanche and Tara S. Blanche to Brandon S. Maynord and Kennedy A. Monsour, Lots 24 and...
WLBT

Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in need of surgery is among the thousands caught in the middle of the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Things may be getting worse for her and others. Negotiations between the insurance provider and hospital ended Friday to the disappointment of patients and the State Insurance Commissioner.
