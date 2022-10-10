Read full article on original website
The Curse of Bridge Hollow Review
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is now streaming on Netflix. The Curse of Bridge Hollow’s October release on Netflix is timely. The autumn vibes and playful yet spooky sentiments typically ascribed to a family-friendly version of Halloween cements its foundation. Because of this, any inclination to view it through a critical eye is subdued; the desire to just go with the flow and have fun is strong. Unfortunately, The Curse of Bridge Hollow has enough flaws that it’s not always easy to just enjoy the seasonal treats.
Halloween Ends Review
Halloween Ends debuts in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 14. Below is a spoiler-free review. The original Halloween practically invented the trope of the killer rising from his apparent death for one last surprise attack. In that same way, Halloween Ends as a whole feels like one heck of a narrative curveball right before the curtain closes on the franchise as we’ve known it up to this point (well, this time anyway). In opting to jettison all but the original film as canon, director David Gordon Green made an early choice to focus down his Halloween trilogy on the essentials of what made John Carpenter’s classic work, especially on how Michael Myers’ violence represented evil as an elemental force. Halloween Ends furthers Green’s exploration of whether evil and its effects can truly be overcome in ways that are intriguing in their larger implications, but sometimes at odds with its more grounded goal of bringing Laurie Strode’s story to a satisfying close.
Barbarella: Sydney Sweeney to Star and Produce New Sci-Fi Reboot
Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to star in and executive produce a Barbarella reboot, giving new life to Jean-Claude Forest's comic series that spawned a 1968 film with Jane Fonda. Deadline reported that Sweeney had partnered up with Sony Pictures again for the new feature film that would see her...
The Penguin: Colin Farrell Reveals How The Batman Spinoff Opens and When It Takes Place
The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed where HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spinoff series picks up while sharing new details about its opening scene. ExtraTV fished for news about The Penguin series in a recent interview with Farrell about his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. The actor decided to take the bait by offering some additional morsels of information about the show, specifically when it takes place and where we will find his titular character in the first episode of the season.
‘Bad Sisters’ Creator Sharon Horgan Reveals How Claes Bang Got Cast as Villain JP and Whether the Garvey Sisters Might Return
Despite the fact that Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters” follows four of the Garvey sisters as they spend almost ten episodes trying to kill a (somewhat) innocent man, Eva, Bibi, Ursula and Becka have captured viewers’ imaginations. Despite debuting without much fanfare, the Ireland-based adaptation of Belgian limited series “Clan” has become something of a sleeper hit, gathering an increasing number of fans cheering the Garvey girls on as the show races to its inevitable conclusion. Hours after the finale episode hit Apple on Friday (Oct. 14), Variety talked to writer, executive producer and star Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe,” “Motherland”), who plays...
The 10 Best Witch Movies of All Time
Spooky season's in full swing and it's the most potent and powerful time to cast spells, craft altars, and worship at the steps if the supernatural. Witches have been portrayed a dozen different ways in movies over the past century, from cackling meanies to Satan's loyal concubines to crusading champions for good vibes and natural balance. But whatever version manifests on screen, there's sure to be scintillating sorcery abound.
‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series
After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix. After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As Deadline has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, consisting of Dahmer and The Watcher —...
Robbie Coltrane, the Actor and Comedian Who Played Hagrid in the Harry Potter Movies, Dies at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the actor and comedian who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died at the age of 72. As reported by BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright confirmed that he died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Wright called Coltrane a "unique talent" and said that the actor "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world."
Hellboy in Love: Mike Mignola on Exploring Hellboy's Forgotten Romance
Mike Mignola is having a very busy month. Not only is the Hellboy creator set to attend the first public screenings of the documentary film Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters, he's debuting two new horror comics just in time for Halloween. One of them even promises to shed light on one of the more tumultuous romances of Hellboy's life.
The Tragic Hulk Story Behind the She-Hulk Finale
Warning: This video contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Season 1, Episode 9! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the Season 1 finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has wrapped up its first season on Disney+. But the biggest reveal in the Season 1 finale involves not Jen Walters, but her cousin Bruce. Hulk is back from the planet Sakaar, and he’s brought his son with him. That’s right: Skaar has joined the MCU. And if you’re not familiar with this junior Hulk, now is the time to brush up on the tragic history of Skaar and the Planet Hulk saga.
House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine on Why Viserys Died Thinking He Was a Failure
Paddy Considine’s performance as Viserys I Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon is being praised by fans and critics alike. The actor spoke to Vulture about why he thinks his character died thinking he failed as a king. In the interview, Considine talked about how Viserys’ multiple...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Sauron Actor Revealed
FULL SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE SEASON ONE FINALE OF THE RINGS OF POWER. After much speculation as to their identity, the eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first season revealed which cast member had been the evil Sauron all along. After an initial misdirect that said Sauron was The Stranger (David Weyman), it was revealed later in the episode that the Dark Lord was, in fact, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers).
Here’s How Werewolf by Night Fits Into the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe goes old school horror with Werewolf by Night. A black-and-white take on classic 1930s horror films, Werewolf By Night starts Gael Garcia Bernal as the werewolf in question but how does he fit into the larger MCU? Join IGN host Kim Horcher as she breaks down the Phase 4 project.
Super Mario Movie Features Improvised Song From an Unlikely Character
Toad will be getting his very own song in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. During an interview with Variety, Keegan-Michael Key was asked whether Toad gets to sing in the upcoming video game adaptation. “He does,” he said. “I got to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros. which was...
Dune Part Two Release Date Pushed Forward
The Dune sequel will be eating the release date of a recently vacated Marvel movie and will arrive a few weeks earlier. It was announced earlier today that Marvel will pause Blade as it searches for a new director, removing the vampire movie from its November 2023 release date. Now, Dune Part Two will be jumping in to take its place. The sequel will be released on November 3, 2023, instead of the originally announced date, November 17, 2023.
