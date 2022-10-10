ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 1

Related
IGN

Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience

Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn Review

Imagine if you had to stick your hands into a sink full of dirty, putrid-smelling water to fish around for clues to a mystery. You keep pulling out weirder and more confusing stuff, and you really don't want to go back in again – but what you've found so far makes you extremely curious about what other secrets may be hiding in there. That's the best way I can describe the overall experience of playing Scorn, a first-person puzzle game about exploring the ruins of a dead civilization. With a mesmerizing, biomechanical aesthetic inspired by the likes of H.R. Giger and Harlan Ellison's I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, it's far more disturbing and unsettling than it is horrifying. But the vibes it creates can be very potent.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The First 19 Minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn Gameplay

Watch the opening minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn gameplay. Stranded: Alien Dawn, according to Haemimont Games is a planet survival sim that pits a marooned group in your hands who will need to fight to survive. You'll need to make vital decisions to protect the survivors from your typical challenges. These include starvation, disease, weather, and of course... aliens.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Travel#Wild Hearts#Video Game#Ea
IGN

The 10 Best Resident Evil Games

Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn: Act 4 - Rotating Maze Puzzle Solution

This video shows you how to solve the rotating maze puzzle in Act 4 of Scorn. It requires you to guide the orb of light through the three different maze faces on the rotating device. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn Walkthrough - Full Game

IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through all of the game's puzzles and combat encounters. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Longevity
IGN

Starfield Dialogue Trees Revealed in New Video

Dialogue choices are a huge part of any great Bethesda RPG, so fans have been wondering what kind of system the developer would implement in Starfield. Now, thanks to a new video from Bethesda, director Todd Howard has shared some details of what to expect in your conversations in Starfield's star systems.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Edgerunners' Risk of Turning Cyberpsycho

Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. As reported by Games Radar, Nexus Mods user DJ_Kovrik uploaded a Wannabe Edgerunner mod that adds a humanity stat into Cyberpunk 2077. The mechanic hails from the Cyberpunk...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deadlink - Release Date Trailer

Check out the bloody trailer to see gameplay, a variety of weapons, and the cyberpunk world of Deadlink, an upcoming FPS with roguelite elements. Deadlink is coming to Early Access on October 18, 2022. In Deadlink, you're the first operative to be recruited to the experimental Deadlink project. Pilot an...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where to Find The Toxicology Badge

The Toxicology Badge is an equippable trinket in Grounded, which gives you resistance to both gas and dust and can be obtained from the Pond Lab. On this page, we'll explain where exactly you can find the Toxicology Badge and how to use it. Where to Find the Toxicology Badge.
SCIENCE
IGN

How To Solve The Mine Cart Puzzle in Act 1 (Both Solutions)

Early into Scorn's first act, you'll be faced with a major puzzle that can be solved in two different ways. Both will offer a unique achievement, so if you're aiming to get 100%, you'll need to complete the puzzle using both the buzzsaw and scoop methods. If you're wondering how...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More

Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Humankind Console Release Delayed 'Indefinitely' Due to 'Unique Challenges'

Amplitude Studios has announced that the console ports of Humankind have been delayed indefinitely. “We have to share some sad news with you today: We and our partner Aspyr Media have run into unexpected challenges in porting Humankind to consoles, and have to delay the release on Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S until further notice,” Amplitude explained in a statement.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Make PC Debut on November 18; All You Need to Know

PC fans will soon receive another stellar PlayStation exclusive title later this year with the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac Games, the title follows the story of Marvel's web-slinging superhero from Brooklyn in Miles Morales, as he attempts to become Peter Parker's crime-fighting partner following a year of training under him.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy