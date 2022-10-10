ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Starfield Dialogue Trees Revealed in New Video

Dialogue choices are a huge part of any great Bethesda RPG, so fans have been wondering what kind of system the developer would implement in Starfield. Now, thanks to a new video from Bethesda, director Todd Howard has shared some details of what to expect in your conversations in Starfield's star systems.
IGN

Floodland - Gameplay Trailer

Here's your look at gameplay and what you can expect from Floodland, an upcoming apocalyptic survival/city-builder game. Explore, build, expand, encounter hostile clans, and make hard decisions in this game set in a world destroyed by climate change. Floodland launches on PC via Steam on November 15, 2022. A demo for the game is available now.
IGN

Deadlink - Release Date Trailer

Check out the bloody trailer to see gameplay, a variety of weapons, and the cyberpunk world of Deadlink, an upcoming FPS with roguelite elements. Deadlink is coming to Early Access on October 18, 2022. In Deadlink, you're the first operative to be recruited to the experimental Deadlink project. Pilot an...
IGN

The 10 Best Resident Evil Games of All Time

Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
IGN

Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience

Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Edgerunners' Risk of Turning Cyberpsycho

Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. As reported by Games Radar, Nexus Mods user DJ_Kovrik uploaded a Wannabe Edgerunner mod that adds a humanity stat into Cyberpunk 2077. The mechanic hails from the Cyberpunk...
IGN

The First 19 Minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn Gameplay

Watch the opening minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn gameplay. Stranded: Alien Dawn, according to Haemimont Games is a planet survival sim that pits a marooned group in your hands who will need to fight to survive. You'll need to make vital decisions to protect the survivors from your typical challenges. These include starvation, disease, weather, and of course... aliens.
IGN

Valkyrie Elysium Tries to Do A Lot With Very Little

The original Valkyrie Profile was a sorrowful story of a Valkyrie as she purified souls while the world marched towards its inevitable end. It boasted an innovative and strategic battle system that made the moment to moment gameplay enjoyable and strategic. Valkyrie Elysium, the latest entry in the franchise, only gets the battle part right, and how much you enjoy that battle system will entirely determine how much you enjoy Valkyrie Elysium as a whole.
IGN

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Make PC Debut on November 18; All You Need to Know

PC fans will soon receive another stellar PlayStation exclusive title later this year with the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac Games, the title follows the story of Marvel's web-slinging superhero from Brooklyn in Miles Morales, as he attempts to become Peter Parker's crime-fighting partner following a year of training under him.
IGN

Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 3

IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 3 by fighting enemies with the bolt gun for the first time, getting the revolver, and solving the rotating node puzzle. 00:00 - Intro. 00:04 - Upgrading the Clicker. 00:49 - Clearing a Path. 03:52 - Back...
IGN

The Super Mario Movie Trailer: One Week Later - NVC 633

It's been a week since the Mario Movie trailer was released, and we finally have answers to the question "What if Mario from the hit video games sounded like Chris Pratt from the hit dinosaur movies?" We reflect on this watershed moment in voice casting, as well as discuss what games caught our attention this week and answer your question block questions.
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Includes Significant Multiplayer Unlocks

Activision is incentivising players to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign by including significant multiplayer unlocks within the single player. A Call of Duty blog post outlines the 17 separate rewards that players can earn for completing missions in the campaign, including operators Hutch, Chuy, Reyes, and Nova. Also available are double XP boosts, unique calling cards and emblems, and Captain Price's M4 weapon blueprint.
IGN

Spider-Man: Our 9 Favorite Suit Mods

Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
IGN

Humankind Console Release Delayed 'Indefinitely' Due to 'Unique Challenges'

Amplitude Studios has announced that the console ports of Humankind have been delayed indefinitely. “We have to share some sad news with you today: We and our partner Aspyr Media have run into unexpected challenges in porting Humankind to consoles, and have to delay the release on Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S until further notice,” Amplitude explained in a statement.
IGN

Did Sony Get Ripped Off with this PS+ Deal? - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s Daily Fix of gaming news, we get a little insight into how much it costs Sony to put a game on PlayStation Plus. Based on their deal for Ark: Survival Evolved, it cost millions just to keep the game on PS+ for a month. But would you believe Microsoft spent a lot less to get the game on Xbox Game Pass for three years? Sony can afford it, though, as shipments for the PlayStation 5 have increased by 400%. Looks like the PS5 is about to have a very good holiday season. And Battlefield 2042's latest limited-time event was shut off after just 30 minutes. Why? Watch today's episode to find out. It's your Daily Fix!
IGN

How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming

The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
IGN

Scorn Review

Imagine if you had to stick your hands into a sink full of dirty, putrid-smelling water to fish around for clues to a mystery. You keep pulling out weirder and more confusing stuff, and you really don't want to go back in again – but what you've found so far makes you extremely curious about what other secrets may be hiding in there. That's the best way I can describe the overall experience of playing Scorn, a first-person puzzle game about exploring the ruins of a dead civilization. With a mesmerizing, biomechanical aesthetic inspired by the likes of H.R. Giger and Harlan Ellison's I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, it's far more disturbing and unsettling than it is horrifying. But the vibes it creates can be very potent.
IGN

Scorn - Ending

IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you the gruesome ending of the game. For Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
