ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Giants plan to decline Evan Longoria's club option, per report

By Marc Delucchi
Giants Baseball Insider
Giants Baseball Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kf59Z_0iTHISX100

The SF Giants are planning to decline third baseman Evan Longoria's team option for 2023, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The SF Giants have no intention of exercising their club option on veteran third baseman Evan Longoria for the 2023 season, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Longoria just finished the final year of a six-year, $100 million contract extension he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2012. However, the Giants must choose whether to exercise a $13 million club option for the 2023 season or pay him a $5 million buyout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIEDX_0iTHISX100
SF Giants third baseman Evan Longoria smiles. (2022)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

"Giants third baseman Evan Longoria wants to return for one final season," Nightengale wrote. "But the Giants have no plans to pick up his $13 million option and will instead pay a $5 million buyout."

Nightengale is speaking with absolute certainty, but he does have an inconsistent history as a reporter. It's worth pointing out that Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said he envisions a role for Longoria on the team in 2023 in his press conference with reporters last Friday.

"He's really been a great Giant certainly during my time here," Zaidi said about Longoria.

With that said, both Zaidi and Longoria have suggested they would be interested in a reunion even if his option is declined. In fact, "The only teams Longoria would consider playing for are the Giants, Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks," Nightengale added.

Longoria has been the Giants since he was acquired in a trade before the 2018 season. Injuries have limited his production over his time with the team, but he has remained productive when healthy. Longoria has hit .251/.312/.428 with roughly 24 home runs per 162 games over his tenure in San Francisco. In 2022, Longoria posted a .244/.315/.451 triple-slash with 13 doubles and 14 home runs in 89 games before his season was cut short by a fractured thumb .

Besides his offensive production, Longoria remains an excellent defender at third base. Despite his injuries this season, he was graded as a +1 defender, according to Baseball Savant's Outs Above Average Metric.

According to Nightengale, the SF Giants have already decided to decline their club option in Evan Longoria's contract. However, that does not mean they have ruled out a reunion with the 37-year-old. The team will have to weigh Longoria against other potential offseason acquisitions, and younger options at the hot corner, like J.D. Davis and David Villar, who finished the season strong.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Evan Longoria
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him

This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero

The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#S Club#The Sf Giants
Complex

Watch Emma Stone Get Booed at Padres-Mets Game

New York Mets weren’t too pleased with Emma Stone. As pointed out by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted at Queens’ Citi Field on Friday for Game 1 of the Wild Card series between the the Mets and the San Diego Padres. Stone attended the event with her husband, Dave McCary, who is a San Diego native and well-known Padres fan.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Braves Pitcher Undergoing Tommy John Surgery Today

Left-hander Tyler Matzek played such a pivotal role in the Atlanta Braves' World Series run last season. Unfortunately, he won't have the chance to make an impact this postseason. It was announced on Wednesday that Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. This will knock him out for a considerable amount...
MLB
Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco, CA
82
Followers
71
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Giants Baseball Insider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Francisco Giants.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy