SF Giants plan to decline Evan Longoria's club option, per report

The SF Giants have no intention of exercising their club option on veteran third baseman Evan Longoria for the 2023 season, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Longoria just finished the final year of a six-year, $100 million contract extension he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2012. However, the Giants must choose whether to exercise a $13 million club option for the 2023 season or pay him a $5 million buyout.

SF Giants third baseman Evan Longoria smiles. (2022) Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

"Giants third baseman Evan Longoria wants to return for one final season," Nightengale wrote. "But the Giants have no plans to pick up his $13 million option and will instead pay a $5 million buyout."

Nightengale is speaking with absolute certainty, but he does have an inconsistent history as a reporter. It's worth pointing out that Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said he envisions a role for Longoria on the team in 2023 in his press conference with reporters last Friday.

"He's really been a great Giant certainly during my time here," Zaidi said about Longoria.

With that said, both Zaidi and Longoria have suggested they would be interested in a reunion even if his option is declined. In fact, "The only teams Longoria would consider playing for are the Giants, Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks," Nightengale added.

Longoria has been the Giants since he was acquired in a trade before the 2018 season. Injuries have limited his production over his time with the team, but he has remained productive when healthy. Longoria has hit .251/.312/.428 with roughly 24 home runs per 162 games over his tenure in San Francisco. In 2022, Longoria posted a .244/.315/.451 triple-slash with 13 doubles and 14 home runs in 89 games before his season was cut short by a fractured thumb .

Besides his offensive production, Longoria remains an excellent defender at third base. Despite his injuries this season, he was graded as a +1 defender, according to Baseball Savant's Outs Above Average Metric.

According to Nightengale, the SF Giants have already decided to decline their club option in Evan Longoria's contract. However, that does not mean they have ruled out a reunion with the 37-year-old. The team will have to weigh Longoria against other potential offseason acquisitions, and younger options at the hot corner, like J.D. Davis and David Villar, who finished the season strong.