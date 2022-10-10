Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Involved In Heated Altercation With Two Women: Watch
DJ Akademiks has received his fair share of backlash in 2022. The famed YouTuber was called out by everyone from LL Cool J to Russell Simmons after referring to Hip Hop pioneers as “dusty” and bad with money. He even caught some words form T.I. and Toya Wright after calling Reginae Carter a b***h.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eboni K. Williams Accuses Chris Rock Of “Shucking & Jiving” During His Recent Show
Eboni K. Williams is no longer a fan of Chris Rock’s. During a recent episode of her podcast Holding Court, the author and political pundit opened up about her experience seeing Rock’s live standup show over the weekend. Williams claims the 57-year old star was “doing a lot of shucking and jiving” for “white claps” adding, “Chris is done.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”
Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
hotnewhiphop.com
American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At 23
The Season 19 star suffered injuries from a car accident. American Idol fans are grieving the loss of one their most beloved stars. According to reports, season 19 runner-up Willie Spence reportedly passed away on Tuesday (October 11) due to injuries from a car accident. He was 23. Fans and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Drags NLE Choppa In Her Beef With Latto
Nicki Minaj has time this year. After indulging in a low-key social media spat Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more budding female rappers in recent months, the Barb added Latto to her list of enemies. After slamming the Grammys for taking her song “Super Freaky Girl” out of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Responds to Backlash From Anti-Semitic Remarks: “I Feel Happy”
Ye’ says his cancellations will spark open conversations. Kanye West is not feeling much remorse following his anti-Semitic remarks on social media. The DONDA rapper has received much backlash after posting making insensitive remarks about the Jewish community on social media and during his sit down with Tucker Carlson. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye shared on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Hart Reveals His Father Passed Away: “Give Mom A Hug For Me”
The comedian took to Instagram to share the somber news. Kevin Hart has mastered the art of making millions of people laugh at his pain. Over the years, the famed comedian has allowed fans in on his personal life by vulnerably exposing his shortcomings. Kev has often been open about healing his relationship with his father, who was addicted to drugs when he was young.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Reportedly Filed For Divorce
A source says the pair has been “separated for a while now.”. The end of 2022 has also brought the ending of lots of celebrity relationships. Earlier this month, Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict decided to call it quits after 14 years of marriage. NFL star Tom Brady and wife Giselle Bundchen have also hired divorce lawyers amid their public marriage woes.
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Ray J & Kanye West Reunite At Candace Owens’ “BLM” Doc Screening
The controversial stars posed together on the red carpet. It’s been an intense year for both Ray j and Kanye West. The famed reality star and the rapper haven’t always seen eye to eye, due to Ray being Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and Ye’ being her husband at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaun King Defends T.I. & King Harris Against Charleston White
Tip recently questioned why his friends weren’t coming to his family’s defense after King and Charleston got into a social media spat. After speaking out about a lack of support, T.I. has found himself an ally. While Tip has been staying out of trouble and keeping his nose clean, his 18-year-old son, King Harris, has been making noise. The teen has been at the center of several viral moments on social media after getting into an altercation at a Waffle House. Later, he addressed critics who told him he was trying to act as if he was from the streets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Friends Believe Candace Owens Is A Bad Influence
Kanye West has been spending all of his time with Owens. Kanye West and Candace Owens have been spending a whole lot of time together as of late. The controversial political commentator has been by Ye’s side for many of his recent blunders, and at every step, she has sought to defend him. For instance, she recently claimed that Kanye’s tweet was not anti-semitic, even though he said he was going Defcon 3 on Jewish people.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Accused Of Stealing Song After Saucy Santana Calls Him Out
Saucy Santana thinks Kodak stole his song. Kodak Black just got accused of copying Saucy Santana’s song “Walk.”. On October 12, The Shade Room posted side-by-side photos of Kodak and Santana wearing similar outfits and asked followers which one rocked the look more. Yak, not taking things too seriously, commented “All lives matter,” along with a shoulder shrug emoji. His doppelganger gave a much different response, commenting “#TSBroStoleMySong.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ginuwine Allegedly Passes Out Following Underwater Magic Stunt
He’s said to be filming a reality show in Vegas with famed magician Criss Angel. A video shows the unexpected scene. Celebrities regularly diversify their portfolios with unusual partnerships, but this one resulted in a frightening moment for Ginuwine. The celebrated R&B singer has been seeing an uptick in his social media visibility these days thanks to his on-stage dance moves going viral. His fancy footwork isn’t the only thing he’s been working on, as Page Six reported Ginuwine has also been perfecting his magic skills…or at least working on his alleged fear of being underwater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Calls Kanye Hanging With Kid Rock “A Vibe”
She posed at her anti-BLM doc’s premiere last night with Ye, Kid, Ray J, and more. Politics and pop culture are still spinning from Kanye West’s recent firestorm. We have been regularly reporting on West’s latest antics, from his issues with The Gap and Adidas to his undying support of “White Lives Matter.” The Donda hitmaker posed alongside Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week wearing WLM garb, and it was a look that has caused many to sever ties with West.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent’s Son Has A New Offer Amid Child Support Fight
Marquise Jackson just wants to see his dad. 50 Cent and his son Marquise have been in a bit of a social media feud as of late. It all started with Marquise claiming that $6,700 per month in child support simply isn’t enough anymore. Fif wasn’t going to let this slide, as he took to Instagram where he called his son entitled. Marquise immediately clapped back, noting that he would give up the money to just spend 24 hours with his dad.
Comments / 0