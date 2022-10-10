Tip recently questioned why his friends weren’t coming to his family’s defense after King and Charleston got into a social media spat. After speaking out about a lack of support, T.I. has found himself an ally. While Tip has been staying out of trouble and keeping his nose clean, his 18-year-old son, King Harris, has been making noise. The teen has been at the center of several viral moments on social media after getting into an altercation at a Waffle House. Later, he addressed critics who told him he was trying to act as if he was from the streets.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO