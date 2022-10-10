Read full article on original website
wtloam.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Annville Man On Theft Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle and Deputy Charlie Johnson were called out to investigate a theft complaint at a business off Greenmount Bond Road. During the course of the investigation deputies arrested 29-year-old Michael McWhorter of Annville. McWhorter was charged with theft by unlawful taking. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
lakercountry.com
Adair County woman arrested on gun charge
An Adair County woman was arrested locally on Wednesday on a firearm charge. Hannah Philpott, age 18, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and charged with receiving a stolen firearm. Philpott was arrested by Deputy Jerry Melton with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and lodged in the...
wymt.com
Traffic stop leads to several trafficking charges for Knox County man
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Tuesday, October 11. In a news release, they said 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County was pulled over by Deputy Jesse Smith because of canceled tags on Highway 1232.
wtloam.com
Knox County Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department reports a traffic stop led to a drug bust. Deputy Jesse Smith pulled over 39-year-old Darrell Eversole because of canceled tags on Highway 1232. Deputy Smith says Eversole appeared to be nervous and moving around before being asked to get out of his vehicle. As he was getting out, he laid a loaded handgun in the driver’s seat. Eversole was determined to be a convicted felon. With the help of Corbin Police Detective Robbie Hodge and Sergeant Jeff Hill, a search was conducted. During the search, they found a black bag under a back seat containing a large amount of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin, digital scales, brass knuckles and ammunition. Fentanyl pills were also found in the center console. Eversole was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, no insurance and no registration plates. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
lakercountry.com
RCDC litter crew discovers gun on roadside near local childcare facility
A crew from the Russell County Detention Center picking up roadside litter Thursday morning uncovered something surprising as they began their morning work. Russell County Jailer Bobby Dunbar said he received a call from a supervisor overseeing the inmate litter pick up crew that a gun was discovered off East Highway 80 near Little Lakers Daycare.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested on several charges in Pulaski Co.
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on several charges by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office late last week, including assault of a police officer, according to jail records. Amy M. Wells, age 43, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Crash Leads To Drug Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie were dispatched to investigate a non injury crash on I – 75 south of London. Deputies found the car involved and saw the driver, 34-year-old Eric Payne of Somerset, throwing pills out of his vehicle and off himself. Payne was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, tampering with physical evidence and drug possession. Payne was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
clayconews.com
SOMERSET MAN ARRESTED AT CRASH SCENE SOUTH OF LONDON ON INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Eric B. Payne age 34 of JRS Drive, Somerset. KY on Monday night October 10, 2022 at approximately 9:03 PM. The arrest occurred on...
lakercountry.com
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine seized during Traffic Stop on Beech Creek Road in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 12:45 P.M. the Clay County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Clay White, 51 of Stone Gap Road. The arrest occurred on Beech Creek Road when Deputy...
lakercountry.com
Man still missing in Wayne County over 3 months later
A family in neighboring Wayne County continues to ask for help in a missing person case, according to a report by Z93 in Monticello. Ricky Griffis hasn’t been seen since July 4. The report says both police and his family in Wayne County suspect a crime was committed and they believe something may have happened to him while he was in this car with other people.
wtloam.com
Laurel County Jury Finds Man found Guilty In Murder Case More Than Five Years After His Arrest
A Laurel County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago. In March of 2017, police arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of Shannon Vaughn Saylor. Saylor was found dead in Clay County. At the time, Taylor and Saylor were in a relationship together. He was accused of killing her by hitting her with a rock. Taylor’s verdict was handed down Thursday, Oct. 6. Staff at the Laurel County Clerk’s office confirmed Taylor was found guilty of the Saylor’s murder. The jury recommended 25 years for murder, five years for tampering with physical evidence. He would serve those consecutively for a total of 30 years behind bars. Taylor’s formal sentencing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9:00 a.m.
k105.com
Police seize large amount of meth, pills, cash during Leslie Co. traffic stop
Police in Leslie County seized a large amount of methamphetamine, pills, cash and other drugs during a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday evening, Leslie County deputies assisted Kentucky State Police on the traffic stop and made contact with 32-year-old Otis Coots, of Smilax (Leslie County).
clayconews.com
Alleged Vandalism Duo found with Meth during Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon October 6, 2022 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Whitley Road, approximately 3 miles South of London while deputies were...
q95fm.net
Southern Kentucky Man Arrested For Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment Following Domestic Violence Call
Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776, for a domestic violence call, at around 2:00 PM on Saturday. Upon their arrival, the woman who answered the door for officers informed them that she had attempted to leave the home several times, and that every time she did, 43-year-old Hartman Godsey, of Monticello, would stop her.
Golden Alert canceled for woman last seen in Somerset
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? The Somerset Police Department said Sarah M. Stephens, 24, was reported missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday. where she was last seen in the Park Avenue area of Somerset.
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
wymt.com
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
wymt.com
Former owner, CFO of Perry County business convicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both indicted Thursday for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say a jury convicted 53-year-old...
