Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
Number of CMP customers without power spikes in southern Maine due to heavy winds and rain
As a nasty fall storm brings wind and rain to the Pine Tree State, power crews continue to monitor outages, with thousands of reported overnight into Friday. According to a statement from Central Maine Power, the utility responded to and restored more than 21,000 outages overnight, and as of 8 a.m. reported 3,500 outages they were working on.
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Powerful mid-fall storm on the way for Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful mid-fall storm will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Maine starting Thursday night and will linger for some through Friday afternoon. A powerful cold front will sweep through the areas overnight Thursday into Friday and then find itself stalled out on Friday. Most...
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
Late-week storm may cause power outages in parts of Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is seeing high to peak fall foliage right now, but that could all change with a storm set to move into the region soon. The heavy rain begins Thursday night, moving into the state from west to east. Here is an hour-by-hour timeline of what to expect:
Thousands without power as heavy rain batters parts of Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 70,000 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 20,000 of those outages. You can follow the latest outages by clicking here. Officials with Maine...
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns in Maine are affordable.
Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Through Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the region this evening from west to east ahead of a cold front that is just beginning to move into western New England. The front is moving slightly slower which has delayed the onset of any rainfall. Most of our eastern Maine will stay dry overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. There have been some early evening showers over parts of central and western Maine that will move northwards and we will dry up before our next round moves in early Friday morning. Winds will continue to pick up with SSE gusts reaching up to 45 mph.
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile
From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
Wicked windy to wrap up the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A gorgeous Wednesday ahead of us with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. We’ll see afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low 70s further inland. Enjoy it, a powerful storm system moves in on Thursday, bringing impactful weather to Maine.
This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile
Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations
With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege. Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.
Power Outages & Loss of Foliage Expected During Thursday Night Maine Storm
If you're thinking to yourself, 'man I hope the leaves stay on the trees long enough to get those outdoor family fall photos done', then hopefully your photo session is happening prior to Thursday night. It looks like mother nature has quite a windy (and very rainy!) event in store...
Maine Antlerless Deer Permits Will Go On-sale Tuesday
After technical issues last week, the purchasing of Maine antlerless deer tags has been rescheduled to Tuesday. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has rescheduled the "over the counter" sales of 2022 anterless deer permits. After the department's website crashed on what was to be the opening day of permit purchases, the new date has been set for Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. The original plan was for permits to go on-sale October 5.
It’s Official! After Five Years Toys-R-Us Is Returning To Maine
Five years after the beloved toy store chain filed for bankruptcy, and four years after the chain liquidated its stores, Toys-R-Us is back!. For several years, we have been hearing rumors that the loved international toy store chain would be making a comeback. And, back in July, it was announced that, by fall, many Macy's stores would feature Toys-R-Us pop-up stores.
