Washington Missourian
Other Union projects take priority over Clark-Vitt Park
While some modest improvements have been made to Union’s Clark-Vitt Memorial Park, participants in the 2-kilometer race at the recent Piggyback Dash ran down the same steep asphalt path they did in September 2020, when the city first discussed improvements to the park. The city held a “limited public...
Washington Missourian
WHS principal to retire
Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, after 25 years with the district. “I have been afforded a fantastic career and a fantastic community and school,” McCallum said. “It has been a really positive experience and so I wish the district and the high school nothing but the best. Those teachers are amazing, the students are great and the families are wonderful.”
mymoinfo.com
Washington County Company Wins Regional Logger of the Year Award
(Mineral Point) A logging company, located in Washington County is the recipient of prestigious award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jarvis Timber Company in Mineral Point is the winner of the 2022 M.D.C. Regional Logger of the Year award. Owner Shannon Jarvis says his company was given the honor...
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
Washington Missourian
Borgia runs in AAA meet
Fielding full varsity teams for the first time this year, the St. Francis Borgia squad competed Friday in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Cross Country Meet at Jefferson Barracks. “Out of 11 total runners, we had seven runners who hit a PR at the race,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said....
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike
A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.
Washington Missourian
Week 7 Football — Union at Owensville
Union defeated Owensville, 47-0, Friday, Oct. 7, in Gasconade County.
myleaderpaper.com
Tune in: County family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Waites family of Festus will have their 15 minutes (and more) of fame when an upcoming episode of the “Family Feud” TV game show airs. Bryan and Stephanie Waites and three of their five children traveled to Atlanta in May to tape an appearance on the show. The results are under wraps until the episode airs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on KDNL (Channel 30).
A St. Louis County Mayor Went Big for Bitcoin, Now He's Fighting to Stay in Office
Cool Valley's Jayson Stewart is at odds even with the people who voted for him
Washington Missourian
UDC endorses transload station
After another board recently declined to vote on a planned rail transfer station in Union, the Union Development Corp. (UDC) board is throwing its support behind the project. The UDC board voted at its Thursday meeting to support plans by the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, to build the transload station on property it plans to buy on Rock Road near the intersection with Old County Farm Road. It was a different story than a Sept. 26 meeting of the Union Planning and Zoning Commission, where Mayor Bob Schmuke’s motion to approve a zoning change for the property the railroad plans to purchase died for lack of a second.
Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday
Students in the Mehlville School District get the day off.
St. Peters man returns to court over too many sunflowers in yard
A St. Peters homeowner went to trial Tuesday in their case against the City of St. Peters over too many sunflowers in their yard.
labortribune.com
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center
Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
mymoinfo.com
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve County ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bloomsdale, 33 year old Tara L. Hardin, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt Thursday afternoon in an accident involving an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say the wreck happened at 4:15 as Hardin was traveling south on Three Oaks Drive, west of the West Outer Road. The vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. It rolled over throwing Hardin off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. It's unknown if Hardin was wearing any kind of safety device.
KMOV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
VA gives $20,000 to disabled Army veteran for vehicle after years of delay
The Veterans Administration has finally given the $20,000 it promised to pay years ago to a disabled Army veteran for an SUV.
KMOV
Meet Nima: Our pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
