Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that there is no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine.He said that most of the designated targets had been hit and said that it was not his aim to destroy the country.Vladimir Putin also said on Friday that he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks.Speaking to journalists after a summit in Kazakhstan, Mr Putin said: “There’s no need for massive strikes. We now have other tasks.”It comes after a UN envoy said that Moscow’s forces are using rape and sexual violence...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 50 MINUTES AGO