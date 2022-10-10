Read full article on original website
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 mid-cycle update spied
Mercedes-Benz is preparing an update for the GLE-Class, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the sporty GLE 53 from AMG. Prototypes for updated versions of the regular GLE-Class, GLE 53 Coupe, GLE 63, and GLE 63 Coupe have also been spotted. The current GLE-Class arrived in 2019...
Rivian's recall, 2023 BMW M2, 2024 BMW X2: The Week In Reverse
Rivian recalled nearly every vehicle it's built, the 2023 BMW M2 broke cover, and the 2024 BMW X2 began testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Rivian issued a recall for nearly every vehicle it's built. The issue stems from an improperly tightened fastener in the steering knuckle, which could come loose and separate. This could lead to a loss in vehicle control. A quick inspection and tightening of the fastener to 90 lb-ft of torque is all that's needed to fix the issue.
Lotus Evija Fittipaldi, 2025 BMW M5, 2023 Mini Hardtop: Car News Headlines
The Lotus Evija is now in production and Lotus has marked the occasion with the reveal of a special edition dubbed the Evija Fittipaldi. As the name suggests, the car honors Emerson Fittipaldi, who won the 1972 Formula 1 title while driving for Lotus. BMW was once again spotted testing...
2025 BMW X3, 2023 BMW M2, Apollo EV plans: Car News Headlines
BMW has been spotted testing an early prototype for a redesigned X3. Expect evolutionary styling, a more advanced interior, and the choice of internal-combustion or electric powertrains. BMW also just revealed its redesigned M2. The car sticks with a high-performance inline-6, rear-wheel drive, and the choice of manual or automatic...
GMC Sierra EV Denali teased, debuts Oct. 20
GMC's second electric pickup truck has a date with destiny. On Friday, GM announced the GMC Sierra EV Denali will be revealed on October 20 at 5 pm ET. The teaser video also provided a first look at the electric truck's design. The Sierra EV's face has remained nearly identical...
2024 Polestar 3, Sony Honda Mobility, Alpine Alpenglow concept: Today's Car News
The Polestar 3 has finally landed, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start in mid-2024 at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina.
Stellantis patents retractable tailgate side step
Stellantis has filed a patent application for a retractable tailgate side step to make accessing the beds of pickup trucks easier. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application shows a mechanism that slides out and down from the tailgate. When deployed, it hangs down just ahead of the rear bumper on one side of the tailgate. An attached step can be used to get to the bed.
Polestar 3 electric SUV boasts 517 hp and 300 miles of range
Polestar on Wednesday revealed the 2024 Polestar 3, a vehicle that represents several firsts for the Swedish electric performance brand. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and its first based on a dedicated EV platform. It's also going to be the first Polestar to be built in the U.S. Deliveries...
OTA upgrades, paid features coming to future Hyundais
The auto industry is playing catch-up to Tesla on over-the-air software updates and upgrades, and now Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are making up for lost time. On Tuesday in Korea, Hyundai announced its next-generation connected car operating system and next-generation EV skateboard, and talked advances in over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
Lincoln to dealers: go electric, or bail now
Lincoln is telling its dealers to invest in upgrades to sell electric cars or bail out of the brand now. Details of the policy, which appears similar to what parent Ford is doing with its dealers, were first reported by Automotive News (subscription required), but were confirmed to Motor Authority by Lincoln spokesperson Anika Salceda-Wycoco.
2025 BMW M5 spy shots and video: Hybrid power set for redesigned super sedan
BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, which is set to be the first in the nameplate's history to feature electrification. It's expected to start sales in 2024, or about a year later than the redesigned 5-Series on which it is based. This points to it arriving as a 2025 model.
Apollo tests prototype for future performance EVs
Apollo may have made its mark on the automotive scene with a stunning V-12-powered hypercar, but the company's future lies in electric vehicles, and on Tuesday it revealed a sports car it's using to develop electric powertrain technology. Apollo is the Chinese performance marque born out of the remains of...
2023 Ford Transit Trail teased, aimed at Van Life adventurers
Ford is embracing #vanlife with an adventure-ready version of the Transit arriving for the 2023 model year. The 2023 Ford Transit Trail was teased Wednesday on Twitter by Ted Cannis, CEO of the automaker's Ford Pro commercial vehicle division, one of three business units created during the automaker's restructuring earlier this year.
Mini adds back manual transmission for 2023 Hardtop
Mini removed the 6-speed manual from its options list in the spring, citing at the time supply issues and promising a return of the transmission at a later date. That later date has finally arrived, as Mini on Thursday said a manual option will be made available once again starting with the 2023 model year, which will be available to order from November.
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
