Rivian recalled nearly every vehicle it's built, the 2023 BMW M2 broke cover, and the 2024 BMW X2 began testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Rivian issued a recall for nearly every vehicle it's built. The issue stems from an improperly tightened fastener in the steering knuckle, which could come loose and separate. This could lead to a loss in vehicle control. A quick inspection and tightening of the fastener to 90 lb-ft of torque is all that's needed to fix the issue.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO