Read full article on original website
Related
North Dakota Lawmakers: Vote THIS As The State Sport?
What Sport Represents North Dakota?
The 5 Best Things About February In North Dakota!
Things to look forward to next month in North Dakota, so you don't go stir-crazy!
Is North Dakota The Coldest State & Which Is 2023’s Coldest City??
World Population Review looked at the temperatures and ranked each state for 2023.
Here Is The Most Popular Language To Learn In North Dakota
There is one language many North Dakotans would love to learn.
Does North Dakota Have More Shoplifters Than Minnesota & Other States?
How big is the issue in North Dakota??
These 10 Animals Are On North Dakota’s Endangered Species List
Similar to the national endangered species list, there is one that is specific to North Dakota.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite in these North Dakota cities.
Gas Prices Rapidly Rising Across Bismarck and North Dakota
The forecast is out for how much we could be paying at the pump this summer.
Here's How Much North Dakota's Bad Roads Are Costing You Each Year
A study to find out where drivers are paying the most, and ranked each state.
North Dakota's Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
Better bring lots of cash to this dining joint in North Dakota.
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
A look at the last time capital punishment happened in North Dakota.
Miranda Lambert & Lynyrd Skynyrd Donate THIS For ND Auction
An Auction In North Dakota - Miranda Lambert & Lynyrd Skynyrd Donate
Bachelor Nation: The First Woman Ever From NoDak To Be On Show
No man or woman from North Dakota has ever appeared on The Bachelor before.
Is Josh Duhamel Only In ND All The Time Because He’s Getting Paid
I examine the possibility that Josh Duhamel is only making cameos in North Dakota because of the money.
11 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From North Dakota
If you're not from North Dakota and planning a visit, you better brush up on what irks North Dakotans' nerves.
6 Perfect Valentine's Day Date Ideas Every North Dakotan Can Easily Do
Being romantic doesn't come easy for all of us; that doesn't mean you should give up on trying to plan the perfect date for Valentine's Day.
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0