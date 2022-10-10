Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Fined For Kicking At Falcons' Grady Jarrett During Game
The NFL is punishing Tom Brady -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar has been hit with a fine for kicking at Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during Sunday's matchup. The moment went down with 3 minutes left in the Bucs' 21-15 win over the Falcons ... when Jarrett was...
Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
NFL・
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
WKYC
Why new Deshaun Watson lawsuit isn't likely to affect his NFL suspension
CLEVELAND — When news broke on Thursday that another woman is suing Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct, many wondered how the lawsuit might affect the Cleveland Browns' quarterback's 11-game suspension. But due to a provision in the settlement between Watson and the NFL, it doesn't appear the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce makes breaking tackles sound easy
Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is already turning heads only five games into his NFL career. With over half of his yards this season coming after contact, the 22-year-old has impressed with his hard-nosed running style. After rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-6 win...
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans signing Micah Dew-Treadway
HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway to their practice squad following his visit Tuesday, according to a league source. Dew-Treadway previously worked out for the Texans this season. Dew-Treadway went undrafted and signed with the Bears. He played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle welcomes back playoffs, M's, try to skip elimination
SEATTLE — (AP) — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park on Friday that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory, left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one...
TMZ.com
Troy Aikman Says His 'Take The Dresses Off' Comment Was 'Dumb'
Troy Aikman is speaking out publicly for the first time since making controversial remarks during "Monday Night Football," calling his comments "dumb." "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during a radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, adding, "Just dumb remarks on my part." Of course,...
NFL・
Coaches vs. Racism Announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic
Coaches vs. Racism announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston, TX.
3 Contenders Linked To Rockets’ K.J. Martin In Trade Rumors
We are just days away from the 2022-23 NBA season getting underway and yet there are still talks of teams shuffling their rosters. The Phoenix Suns are at the forefront of those talks, as they are seeking out a trade partner to make a deal centered around veteran forward Jae Crowder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland’s second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday and even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. José Ramírez led off the 10th against Jameson Taillon with an opposite-field popup that dropped 200 feet from home plate, just in front of left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera for a double. Ramírez hustled all the way and slid into third headfirst when third baseman Josh Donaldson threw the ball past second for an...
Comments / 0