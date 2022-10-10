No. 4 Clemson takes on Florida State on Saturday, and multiple Tigers will be under the spotlight when the two teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Heading into Week 7, Clemson (6-0) leads the pack in the Atlantic Divison, with Florida State (4-2) not too far behind. The Tigers have won the past six matchups, but winning this road game in Tallahassee, Fla., will be no easy task. Last year, Clemson defeated the Seminoles by 10 points — a score that was not reflective of how poor head coach Dabo Swinney thought his team played. “I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO