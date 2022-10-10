Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
How the College Football Playoff will be impacted by Week 7's key games
Week 7 will set the course for the rest of this year's College Football Playoff race. Several times in this space this year, I've lamented a particular week's slate barely mattering to the CFP race, barring an implosion by a contender against a much weaker opponent. No one would make any such assertions about this week, where we have several games with two teams who could at least conceivably make a playoff run facing each other.
ABC7 Los Angeles
The evolution of Caleb Williams and the instant remaking of USC into a contender
The video that's been dubbed "45 Seconds of Madness" on YouTube doesn't quite tell the full story. The final 45 seconds of a 2018 high school game between Gonzaga and DeMatha was one of the most thrilling finishes to a game, any game, ever. Randy Trivers, who is still the head football coach at Gonzaga, can recall the sequence from that night as if he was watching it off the clip that now has over 500,000 views, including a play that didn't make the final cut.
Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against Florida State
No. 4 Clemson takes on Florida State on Saturday, and multiple Tigers will be under the spotlight when the two teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Heading into Week 7, Clemson (6-0) leads the pack in the Atlantic Divison, with Florida State (4-2) not too far behind. The Tigers have won the past six matchups, but winning this road game in Tallahassee, Fla., will be no easy task. Last year, Clemson defeated the Seminoles by 10 points — a score that was not reflective of how poor head coach Dabo Swinney thought his team played. “I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State...
ABC7 Los Angeles
NFL receiver charged with assault for shoving photographer on field
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelance photographer working for "Monday Night Football" while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers to use Russell Westbrook off bench as test, sources say
The Los Angeles Lakers will bringRussell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that might be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team, sources told ESPN on Friday. Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook discussed the possibility of...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' Russell Westbrook gives context to viral videos
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- After several videos went viral making it appear Russell Westbrook was intentionally distancing himself from teammates during the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the veteran guard offered context to debunk any signs of discord. In one video, shot on a...
Comments / 0