Iowa criminal case may be the first pursued under new state elder abuse law
Des Moines, IA- Officials in Dallas County have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued in Iowa under a new elder abuse law. Radio Iowa reports that 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with one count of theft in the first degree against an older individual. It’s a new felony lawmaker established earlier this year.
Marion County Sheriff’s Promotions Announced
A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst a new deputy. Jenae Kaster was named the first Mental Health Deputy in the department. Sheriff Sandholdt believes Jenae is the first Mental Health Deputy in the State.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/12/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 21 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE RESCUE CALLS, THREE VEHICLE UNLOCKS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO THEFTS, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE PARKING COMPLAINT, ONE TRESPASS, ONE ASSAULT REPORT, ONE POLICE GENERIC, ONE DEER AND ONE TRANSPORT.
Iowa man faces multiple felonies related to theft, securities fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of West Des Moines, is charged with one count of theft in the first degree...
OFD Awarded Grant, Announces Addition to Department
The Ottumwa Fire Department was recently awarded a grant and used the funds to make an addition to the department. The grant funding came from the local fire protection and emergency medical service providers grant program, which is established by the State Fire Marshal. The grant program is funded with money from the consumer fireworks fee fund, which is not needed by the state fire marshal to fulfill other responsibilities. The funds were used to purchase Freddie the Fire Truck from Robotronics for $11,538.00.
MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
Watch: Iowa police release footage of mountain lion
Police in Madison County, Iowa have released footage and images of mountain lions roaming the area.
10-year-old girl injured in September crash in Polk County has died
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 10-year-old girl who was injured in a head-on crash in September has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Her name is not being released, the sheriff's office reported. The crash occurred on Sept. 24 at Northeast 108th Street and Highway 163. One...
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in Madison County
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video of a mountain lion spotted roaming in central Iowa.
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into MercyOne in Des Moines for dehydration […]
UPDATE: Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 100 cats in 3 weeks
In the past three weeks, three large-scale operations were conducted that resulted in dozens of rescues. The operations have left Animal rights league with over 100 cats.
Des Moines Police: 1 person dead after shooting on southside
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a shooting on the southside of Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines Police patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at Weston Park Apartment Homes at approximately 3:10 p.m. A male victim was taken...
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
West Des Moines police investigating claim of body dumped in pond behind library
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are investigating around the pond at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. Detectives also checked out a location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
Police: Iowa driver who died didn’t yield to concrete mixer in I-235 construction zone
A construction crew was preparing to begin work in the area when 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez failed to yield to a commercial concrete mixer.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
City of Ottumwa Announces Trout Stocking
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be stocking 1,500 rainbow and brook trout in the pond on the east side of Wapello street by the orange and blue playground equipment on Friday, October 21st. All Iowa fishing regulations apply at the pond. There is a bag limit of 5 trout per day; the possession limit is 10. There is no fishing derby for this stocking.
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
Low river levels shut down Ottumwa hydroelectric dam
OTTUMWA, Iowa — With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water. In Ottumwa the Army Corps of Engineers river gauge shows .08 of a foot of water on the Des Moines River currently. Downstream from the dam there are people walking to the middle of the river to fish. With this low water scenario, the city of Ottumwa draws all of its water supply from the Des Moines River.
