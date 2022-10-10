ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahaska County, IA

KBUR

Iowa criminal case may be the first pursued under new state elder abuse law

Des Moines, IA- Officials in Dallas County have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued in Iowa under a new elder abuse law. Radio Iowa reports that 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with one count of theft in the first degree against an older individual. It’s a new felony lawmaker established earlier this year.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Promotions Announced

A night of honoring new officers and promotions took place Tuesday evening for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst a new deputy. Jenae Kaster was named the first Mental Health Deputy in the department. Sheriff Sandholdt believes Jenae is the first Mental Health Deputy in the State.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/12/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 21 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE RESCUE CALLS, THREE VEHICLE UNLOCKS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO THEFTS, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE PARKING COMPLAINT, ONE TRESPASS, ONE ASSAULT REPORT, ONE POLICE GENERIC, ONE DEER AND ONE TRANSPORT.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Oskaloosa, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Mahaska County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Oskaloosa, IA
County
Mahaska County, IA
ottumwaradio.com

OFD Awarded Grant, Announces Addition to Department

The Ottumwa Fire Department was recently awarded a grant and used the funds to make an addition to the department. The grant funding came from the local fire protection and emergency medical service providers grant program, which is established by the State Fire Marshal. The grant program is funded with money from the consumer fireworks fee fund, which is not needed by the state fire marshal to fulfill other responsibilities. The funds were used to purchase Freddie the Fire Truck from Robotronics for $11,538.00.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
DES MOINES, IA
cdrecycler.com

Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
TOLEDO, IA
who13.com

West Des Moines police investigating claim of body dumped in pond behind library

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are investigating around the pond at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. Detectives also checked out a location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

City of Ottumwa Announces Trout Stocking

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be stocking 1,500 rainbow and brook trout in the pond on the east side of Wapello street by the orange and blue playground equipment on Friday, October 21st. All Iowa fishing regulations apply at the pond. There is a bag limit of 5 trout per day; the possession limit is 10. There is no fishing derby for this stocking.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Low river levels shut down Ottumwa hydroelectric dam

OTTUMWA, Iowa — With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water. In Ottumwa the Army Corps of Engineers river gauge shows .08 of a foot of water on the Des Moines River currently. Downstream from the dam there are people walking to the middle of the river to fish. With this low water scenario, the city of Ottumwa draws all of its water supply from the Des Moines River.
OTTUMWA, IA

