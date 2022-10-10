The Ottumwa Fire Department was recently awarded a grant and used the funds to make an addition to the department. The grant funding came from the local fire protection and emergency medical service providers grant program, which is established by the State Fire Marshal. The grant program is funded with money from the consumer fireworks fee fund, which is not needed by the state fire marshal to fulfill other responsibilities. The funds were used to purchase Freddie the Fire Truck from Robotronics for $11,538.00.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO