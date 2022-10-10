Read full article on original website
Still Aiming to Deliver IPO, Instacart Reduces Internal Value to $13B
Same-day food delivery startup Instacart reportedly cut its internal valuation for the third time this year as it continues to advance plans for an initial public offering (IPO) amid falling prices and market volatility. The reduction represents a two-thirds drop from its $39 billion value in 2021, The Information reported...
Mediobanca Doubles Down on BNPL With 2 New Investments
Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) press release. In the first, Compass has purchased Italian BNPL provider Soisy, which provides an installment-based credit solution for eCommerce retailers. Founded...
Bill.Com Changes Name to ‘BILL’ Following Rebrand
Billing software firm Bill.com has rechristened itself BILL as it updates the look and feel of its brand. “BILL is rooted in our heritage,” Sarah Acton, the firm’s chief marketing officer, wrote in a blog post Tuesday (Oct. 11). “When our CEO, René Lacerte, founded the company, he wanted the name to reflect our support for both people that bill and those that pay bills. Evolving our name to BILL is simple, and it’s also how we are often referred to colloquially. Making this shift now feels right.”
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Touts ML Site Security; Voyager Creditors Against Granting Firm Execs Immunity
Coinbase has touted its machine learning team’s ability to develop modeling techniques to find bad actors, keeping users’ accounts safe, a company blog said. The company cites the impact machine learning has had on people, with its use expanding to many industries “from agriculture and economics, to athletics and the arts,” with work in things including medical diagnostics, email filters, speech recognition and more.
Crypto, Bank Overlap a Focus of DC FinTech Week
Crypto’s recent volatility has shone a spotlight on the risks digital assets can pose for banks, according to Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve. “When a bank’s deposits are concentrated in deposits from the crypto-asset industry or from crypto-asset companies that are highly interconnected or...
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base
Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
Supermarkets Kroger, Albertsons Could Combine
Two of the country’s biggest supermarket chains, Albertsons and Kroger, are reportedly in talks to merge in a deal that could have a potential market value of about $50 billion. Negotiations could conclude this week and result in an agreement, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Oct. 13) citing unnamed sources...
EMEA Daily: Mastercard Backs nClude to Boost Financial Inclusion, FinTech in Egypt
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mastercard announced an investment in Egypt’s FinTech-focused venture capital platform nClude and HSBC launched a new digital receivables finance solution. London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger on Tuesday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with...
Crypto Deposits Pose ‘Heightened Liquidity Risks’ for Banks: Fed’s Barr
Recent volatility in cryptocurrency markets has put a spotlight on some potential risks for banks, the Federal Reserve’s Michael S. Barr said in a speech Wednesday (Oct. 12). Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, made his remarks before an audience at D.C. FinTech Week in Washington. “When...
Venture Fund Backing Already Tops 2021
Investors backed venture funds with more money so far this year than all of 2021, with a flurry of activity in recent months that offset a cooling period at the start of 2022 with the decline of tech stocks. Venture funds saw $151 billion in backing in the first nine...
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
SEC Targets Bored Ape NFTs as Possible Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly looking into whether Yuga Labs, the developer of the hugely popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and owner of one of the first NFT collections to start selling for six figures, and then seven, CryptoPunks, violated securities laws. What it means is...
TripActions Raises $300M to Expand Travel, Expense Management Platform
Travel and expense management platform TripActions has raised $300 million in a Series G round and said it will use the new funding to accelerate its global expansion. That expansion has already been underway as, over the past year, TripActions has acquired three travel management companies, launched a card-led automated expense management platform called TripActions Liquid in Europe and opened offices in Portugal, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. It now has 2,500 employees across 60 global offices, the company said Wednesday (Oct. 12) in a press release.
B2B eCommerce Firm Papmall Debuts Cross-Border Freelance Payments
B2B eCommerce platform papmall has upgraded its services to allow businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers. “Freelancers may become frustrated and leave the current platform if they experience frequent payment abandonment,” the Los Angeles company said in a news release Friday (Oct. 14). “papmall tends to address that...
Today in the Connected Economy: Apple Fires Back at Meta in Metaverse Headset War
Today in the connected economy, Apple plans to launch a mixed-reality headset that would rival Meta’s, plus Kroger and Albertsons merge. Apple could debut a mixed-reality headset with an iris scanner for payments and logging in as soon as next year, part of the company’s battle with Meta for metaverse dominance. This biometric feature would offer users fast access to their accounts and let multiple people wear the same headset for simple switching between accounts.
Synchrony Debuts Consumer Financing Tool for Audiology Practices
Synchrony has introduced Allegro Credit, a point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing solution for the hearing industry. The new tool, launched via the Sycle practice management platform, helps audiology providers offer financing options, such as healthcare credit cards and installment loans, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) news release. The launch represents an expansion of Synchrony’s partnership with Sycle.
Staying Current on Credit Cards Forces Hard Spending Choices
Inflation is proving a tough beast to tame. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday (Oct. 13) showed that consumer inflation’s growth rate eased just a bit — but not by much. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.2% from last year, down slightly from...
EMEA Daily: Mediobanca Firms up BNPL Presence With 2 Acquisitions
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Italian banking group, Mediobanca announced it has made two acquisitions in the BNPL space., and the emirate of Ajman launched a new government payment portal in the metaverse. Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in...
