ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Still Aiming to Deliver IPO, Instacart Reduces Internal Value to $13B

Same-day food delivery startup Instacart reportedly cut its internal valuation for the third time this year as it continues to advance plans for an initial public offering (IPO) amid falling prices and market volatility. The reduction represents a two-thirds drop from its $39 billion value in 2021, The Information reported...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Mediobanca Doubles Down on BNPL With 2 New Investments

Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) press release. In the first, Compass has purchased Italian BNPL provider Soisy, which provides an installment-based credit solution for eCommerce retailers. Founded...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Bill.Com Changes Name to ‘BILL’ Following Rebrand

Billing software firm Bill.com has rechristened itself BILL as it updates the look and feel of its brand. “BILL is rooted in our heritage,” Sarah Acton, the firm’s chief marketing officer, wrote in a blog post Tuesday (Oct. 11). “When our CEO, René Lacerte, founded the company, he wanted the name to reflect our support for both people that bill and those that pay bills. Evolving our name to BILL is simple, and it’s also how we are often referred to colloquially. Making this shift now feels right.”
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Coinbase Touts ML Site Security; Voyager Creditors Against Granting Firm Execs Immunity

Coinbase has touted its machine learning team’s ability to develop modeling techniques to find bad actors, keeping users’ accounts safe, a company blog said. The company cites the impact machine learning has had on people, with its use expanding to many industries “from agriculture and economics, to athletics and the arts,” with work in things including medical diagnostics, email filters, speech recognition and more.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Powell
PYMNTS

Crypto, Bank Overlap a Focus of DC FinTech Week

Crypto’s recent volatility has shone a spotlight on the risks digital assets can pose for banks, according to Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve. “When a bank’s deposits are concentrated in deposits from the crypto-asset industry or from crypto-asset companies that are highly interconnected or...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages

In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base

Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#U S#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Opensea#Crypto Com
PYMNTS

Supermarkets Kroger, Albertsons Could Combine

Two of the country’s biggest supermarket chains, Albertsons and Kroger, are reportedly in talks to merge in a deal that could have a potential market value of about $50 billion. Negotiations could conclude this week and result in an agreement, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Oct. 13) citing unnamed sources...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PYMNTS

Venture Fund Backing Already Tops 2021

Investors backed venture funds with more money so far this year than all of 2021, with a flurry of activity in recent months that offset a cooling period at the start of 2022 with the decline of tech stocks. Venture funds saw $151 billion in backing in the first nine...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
PYMNTS

HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool

The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

SEC Targets Bored Ape NFTs as Possible Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly looking into whether Yuga Labs, the developer of the hugely popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and owner of one of the first NFT collections to start selling for six figures, and then seven, CryptoPunks, violated securities laws. What it means is...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

TripActions Raises $300M to Expand Travel, Expense Management Platform

Travel and expense management platform TripActions has raised $300 million in a Series G round and said it will use the new funding to accelerate its global expansion. That expansion has already been underway as, over the past year, TripActions has acquired three travel management companies, launched a card-led automated expense management platform called TripActions Liquid in Europe and opened offices in Portugal, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. It now has 2,500 employees across 60 global offices, the company said Wednesday (Oct. 12) in a press release.
TRAVEL
PYMNTS

B2B eCommerce Firm Papmall Debuts Cross-Border Freelance Payments

B2B eCommerce platform papmall has upgraded its services to allow businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers. “Freelancers may become frustrated and leave the current platform if they experience frequent payment abandonment,” the Los Angeles company said in a news release Friday (Oct. 14). “papmall tends to address that...
INTERNET
PYMNTS

Today in the Connected Economy: Apple Fires Back at Meta in Metaverse Headset War

Today in the connected economy, Apple plans to launch a mixed-reality headset that would rival Meta’s, plus Kroger and Albertsons merge. Apple could debut a mixed-reality headset with an iris scanner for payments and logging in as soon as next year, part of the company’s battle with Meta for metaverse dominance. This biometric feature would offer users fast access to their accounts and let multiple people wear the same headset for simple switching between accounts.
ELECTRONICS
PYMNTS

Synchrony Debuts Consumer Financing Tool for Audiology Practices

Synchrony has introduced Allegro Credit, a point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing solution for the hearing industry. The new tool, launched via the Sycle practice management platform, helps audiology providers offer financing options, such as healthcare credit cards and installment loans, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) news release. The launch represents an expansion of Synchrony’s partnership with Sycle.
HEALTH
PYMNTS

Staying Current on Credit Cards Forces Hard Spending Choices

Inflation is proving a tough beast to tame. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday (Oct. 13) showed that consumer inflation’s growth rate eased just a bit — but not by much. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.2% from last year, down slightly from...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

EMEA Daily: Mediobanca Firms up BNPL Presence With 2 Acquisitions

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Italian banking group, Mediobanca announced it has made two acquisitions in the BNPL space., and the emirate of Ajman launched a new government payment portal in the metaverse. Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy