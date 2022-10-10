ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘He was swinging at parents’: Police shoot man with ax outside Florida school

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdala_0iTHDvOh00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police shot a man outside of a Florida school after they said he was threatening people with an ax and trying to get inside the building.

Police told WJAX that the suspect was on the campus of Ruth Upson Elementary in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon with an ax, and attempted to gain access to the school’s buildings.

“He had an ax and he was swinging at parents right in front of the school,” Bruce Perkins, a parent, told WJAX.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Eric David Hurley, WJAX reported.

Police told WJAX that Hurley tried to get into the school at two different points, one of which was a gate into the kindergarten building. Both places were locked, according to protocol.

School district police responded to the scene, where they said they intercepted the suspect who was heading toward a nearby church.

“At that time, the subject threatened the officer with the ax. The subject was then shot at least one time,” Duval County Public School Police Chief Gregory Burton told WJAX.

District Superintendent Diana Greene told WJAX that a member of the staff noticed the suspect trying to get into the school and immediately called a code red. From there, protocol was followed exactly, which meant watching the suspect while waiting for school police to intervene.

“Our teachers and staff members all went into action doing what they were supposed to do,” Greene told WJAX. “So, our message is that we need to keep vigilant, never let our guard down and constantly support our schools and making sure that our children and our staff members are safe.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition, according to WJAX.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Wjax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

JSO involved crash reported in Ortega area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a police cruiser has been involved in a crash in the Ortega area Thursday afternoon. JSO says that the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene. Police say the incident occurred near Roosevelt Boulevard and Yacht Club Road. At this time, it's not clear if...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Video shows students standing on overcrowded Duval school bus, district responds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cellphone video given to Action News Jax shows students crammed onto a Duval County school bus including some standing while the bus is moving. “I’m thinking about what if something bad happens? What if a car hits a bus? What if a bus hits a car? Then you got kids flying everywhere,” Vazquez said. “If you get into an accident and somebody dies, you can’t bring that child back.”
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
194K+
Followers
134K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy