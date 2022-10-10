Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl
“Its sole purpose is really to help provide medical grants for children and families who are in need of medical coverage … [or for care] that’s not fully covered by insurance,” explained Heather Kane, the CEO of United HealthCare, Arizona and New Mexico. The Foundation is designed to help cover out-of-pocket costs for children with acute or chronic conditions. You do not have to have UnitedHealthcare coverage to be eligible for one of the Foundation’s grants.
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
AZFamily
Donations needed for families who lost belongings in Phoenix apartment fire
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Another Phoenix baby tests positive for fentanyl, doctors call it a warning call
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another infant has tested positive for fentanyl after being rushed to a hospital in north Phoenix. It’s the second such case this week alone. In this latest incident, emergency crews were called to a home on West Monona Drive, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say an infant boy had become lethargic and was transported to a nearby hospital by firefighters.
A Valley coach was living a double life for decades. Now, thanks to former student, his story of living with HIV is being shared with the world
PHOENIX — It’s no secret that Robert Shegog is passionate about wrestling. He’s even more passionate about the students he coached at North High School in Phoenix for nearly two decades, starting in the late 80s. “I treated them like they were my kids,” he said.
Valley business owner turns bitter pill into sweet success after popular cookie business robbed
PHOENIX — A Valley business owner is whipping up a sweet new recipe for success after crooks recently ripped him off. Since 2019, Mr. K’s Cookies has provided a fix for people with a sweet tooth across the Valley. You can find owner Kurt Yusuf and his cookie concoctions at farmer’s markets and at Phoenix’s First Friday.
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
AZFamily
DEA warns teens are using emojis to find and deal drugs; here’s what Arizona parents need to know
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you know a snowflake emoji can mean cocaine in drug lingo? The DEA is sounding the alarm for parents because of the increased dangers of drugs, particularly those laced with fentanyl. Its part of the agency’s “One Pill Can Kill Campaign.”. “Our kids...
AZFamily
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
AZFamily
‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Judy Gangi has traveled all over the world. Right before the pandemic started, she and her sister decided to visit Norway to see distant relatives. “We had purchased tickets thinking we were talking to Icelandair,” Gangi said. “Go on our computer. Type in Icelandair. Along comes a list of contacts.” The sisters called and booked their tickets. They then realized they had actually handed over their payment information to a booking agent called Lookbyfare. “Who would call them? I’ve never heard of them!” Gangi said. The original trip was ultimately canceled because of COVID, but Gangi’s business with Lookbyfare continued. “I got my refund minus $200, so they said, ‘If you book again with us, you can use your $200.’”
statepress.com
Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'
If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
AZFamily
Sunnyslope community coming together to help families displaced by apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coming home to destruction is not something anyone expects. But now, the families who lived at the Cinnabar Apartments near Cave Creek Road and Dunlap Avenue are finding help, and it’s coming from people right here in their community. With each day that passes, Outreach...
AZFamily
Phoenix churches being asked to step up, provide emergency shelters for homeless
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are a lot of people living on the street around downtown Phoenix. Brandon Gilmore is the senior pastor at the Central United Methodist Church. He says rising rent prices and inflation have led to a significant increase in Phoenix’s homeless population. “We’re seeing a lot of people on the verge of retirement, all of a sudden going into homelessness,” said Gilmore. “Losing homes and things through Covid, how Covid really affected people being on that margin.”
'We were targeted': Valley church set on fire, damage estimated in the thousands
PHOENIX — Despite the burnt floor and smoke smell, Pastor Drew Anderson and his wife, took a break from cleaning Thursday night to listen and pray for a believer that walked into their church. They took a moment to help a person in need, despite them going through something...
12news.com
'We hope to make this the most transparent election ever': Maricopa County elections officials ensure safe, accurate election
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is less than a month away from the general election, and early voting is already underway. Close to two million early ballots were mailed out this week in Maricopa County. Elections officials are trying to get in front of any misinformation by providing weekly updates...
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab supervisor says fentanyl has taken over their lab
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police crime lab says they used to see mostly meth and heroin, but now fentanyl has completely taken over. They say they’re seeing many people knowingly buy and take fentanyl pills. “Right now, yes, we are on pace to test more fentanyl this year than we did in 2021. Last year, it was 4,600 identifications, and right now, we’re on pace for about 5,400 identifications this year,” said Roger Schneider, who supervises the drug section at the lab.
