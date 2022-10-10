ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Do You Know How Sweetest Day Really Started?

One of the first cities in the United States to celebrate Sweetest Day was Buffalo, New York, yet some people get confused: what is the difference between Valentine’s Day and Sweetest Day?. There’s actually a big difference between the two, including how each of the holidays got their start....
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

DEC Officer Frees Deer from Tree Swing in Jamestown

A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

13 ‘Lucky’ Black Cats Looking For A Good Home In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Throughout history, there has been a stigma surrounding black cats. Whether it’s the superstition of bad luck when crossing their path, or just being overlooked, the Chautauqua County Humane Society is trying to clear the air. An anonymous donor has provided funding...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two People Are Trapped Inside Highmark Stadium

Update: the two people have been rescued. A scary situation developed in Orchard Park on Tuesday evening when two people got trapped inside Highmark Stadium. The two individuals that got stuck appear to be two utility workers. When the call came into the Windom Fire Company, the two workers were stuck in a utility bucket about 75’ in the air.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award

It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York

The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Local Artist, Janet Mandel to Hold Week Long Open House

Wildlife artist Janet Mandel will be opening her country studio to the public Nov.7-13 for her 2nd Christmas Open House. Janet has been participating in fine art shows for 27 years nationwide, and has received national and international recognition for her work, but you may know her from her participation in many local wildlife and fine art & craft shows. Her work includes North American and African wildlife, Songbirds and Marsh Birds, as well as her humorous Cat Portraits. Janet’s work features original paintings & limited edition reproductions, but she is most recognized for her embellished reproductions, in which additional work is painted onto the mat for added interest, depth, dimension and even movement. “This technique turns a print into an original, since no two pieces are alike.”
KENNEDY, NY

