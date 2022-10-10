Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Traffic delays heading into the US on Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're headed to the United States from Canada, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time. The latest traffic update shows there is a 1-2 hour delay into the US at the Peace Bridge. There's no word on what is causing the long delay. The...
$1.5 Million Dollar Orchard Park Home Perfect Place To Spend A Buffalo Winter
Snow is in the forecast and winter is around the corner and you will soon have to hunker down and spend some time inside so wouldn't you want to be in the perfect spot?. Sure, this spot might take some extra funding since the home is currently listed on Zillow for $1.5 million dollars, but it might be worth it.
Historic Million-Dollar Condo For Sale In Buffalo [PHOTOS]
We know that the Buffalo area has plenty of large, gorgeous homes in its surrounding towns. But this stunning condo may make you consider moving to the city if you live in the suburbs. Moving to a condo is a popular choice for empty-nesters who don’t need all of the...
Man wants his car fixed after wind blew construction paint on it
AMHERST, N.Y. — A man called the 2 On Your Side tipline after he says crews were painting stripes on the road in the wind causing it to get on his car damaging his paint job. Michael McGee was driving home from work Tuesday afternoon on Wehrle Drive and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
Woodridge Avenue homes in Cheektowaga flooded with sewage
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Neighbors who live on Woodridge Avenue in Cheektowaga are cleaning up their basements after water and sewage flooded their basements early Thursday morning. Joseph Zdrojewski's basement was filled says he noticed the water coming in around 3:15 a.m. Cheektowaga officials say at least a dozen homes...
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Monthly Household Bills In Buffalo Are Low
Here is another great reason to stay in the 716, especially when compared to other parts of the country. The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent hyperinflation we've seen in the United States have caused the prices of goods and services to increase exponentially over the last year or so. Those increases haven't just been limited to the gas pump either.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Problem Solvers gets a solution rolling for Clarence Center woman's SUV
7 Problem Solvers solved a Clarence Center woman's dilemma, and now she is very pleased with how it was resolved with CarMax
He opened a shop in Springville to bring old furniture back to life
When Chris Wojtowicz was a child he used to work in his grandfather's upholstery shop. Chris says "I couldn't stand it."
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
Highest Interest Rate For Your Savings Account in Buffalo, New York
How often do you really think about moving banks? Are you putting your money at the BEST bank? How do you know? Here is a list of all of the banks around Western New York and what each one pays you in interest:. Citizens Bank 2.35%. Five Star Bank 0.31%
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City lawmakers frustrated over the timing of DPW snow removal plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo Common Council are not happy about last year's snow removal in the city and they want a new plan to review. It likely won't happen until November 1, according to the acting director of the city's department of public works. Francisco Guzman...
nyspnews.com
Clarence man arrested for DWI in Great Valley
On October 8, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Michael J. Donner, 21 of Clarence, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 8, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Donner on state route 219 in the town of Great Valley for traffic infractions. While interviewing Donner, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Donner was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .13 % was recorded.
Buffalo man arrested for Hillbrook Drive incidents
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police announced Wednesday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for incidents that occurred on Hillbrook Drive over the past year. Adam A. Jones was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in the third degree, for incidents that occurred on […]
Niagara County holding hazardous waste drop off November 5
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Niagara County has announced their next household hazardous waste drop-off event is scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The event is only open to Niagara County residents and you must register prior to drop-off. The drop-off is being held at the North Tonawanda Department of Public...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Cat thrown from moving vehicle in Niagara Falls
In a Facebook post, the Niagara SPCA said the cat was thrown out of the driver side window of a Jeep Wrangler.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Burglarizing Residence
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man is accused of burglarizing a residence in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Bradley Lawrence on Wednesday. Lawrence is accused of getting into an altercation at a Swamp Road address earlier this...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0