Portland, OR

KATU.com

Willamette Week: Mayor to ban unsanctioned camping

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is preparing to make a major move on homeless camping. KATU’s news partners at Willamette Week say next week he plans to announce an effort to ban unsanctioned camping across the city. The plan reportedly includes building three sanctioned camps that...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

ScareGrounds PDX returns to Oaks Amusement Park

Portland, Ore. — What could be creepier than a historic amusement park filled with monsters? That's what you'll find at ScareGrounds PDX. It's back at Oaks Amusement Park in SE Portland this Halloween season. Haunt Manager Natalie Williams says it's bigger and better than ever before. "This is the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Renewed calls for Portland police fix two years after riots

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people attended Wednesday night's PCCEP forum to share their thoughts and experiences with the Independent Monitor, the group looking into the actions of Portland police during the riots in 2020. The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing moderated the event that was held virtually. For...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Carulli Medical & Aesthetics

It's a new treatment for fat reduction. Tammy Hernandez learned more about Ultraslim. You’ll find Carulli Medical and Aesthetics at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite 110 in Camas. For more information, call 360-210-7393 or visit the Carulli Medical and Aesthetics website. This segment sponsored by Carulli Medical and Aesthetics.
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Six kittens rescued from under Salem house

SALEM, Ore. — Marion County firefighters rescued six kittens Wednesday after the feline family ended up getting stuck under a home in Salem. Marion County Fire District 1 was called out at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Auburn Road. The homeowner called them to help rescue...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Beaverton Police mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Enzo

PORTLAND, Ore. — Beaverton Police are mourning to loss of a retired K9 officer. K9 Enzo passed away last week with his partner, Captain Rob Wolfe by his side. Enzo was 13 years old. Police say Enzo patrolled the Beaverton streets for 8 years and was duel certified as...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Portland staffers travel to Oakland to study violence prevention program

PORTLAND, Ore. — Targeted outreach to people who may be shooters, or victims, in Portland could be the newest response to the city’s continued violence crisis. City staffers traveled to Oakland, California last month and looked at a program there called Operation Ceasefire, implemented there in 2012. Its...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

3 dogs dead, 1 person in hospital in large Beaverton apartment fire

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Firefighters fought an apartment fire that involved 10 units, killed three dogs, and sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The two-alarm fire broke out at Aloha Park Apartments on Southwest 185th Avenue near Baseline Road just after...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

"Mad/Woman" Director Marc Acito

When it comes to musicals, Broadway librettist Marc Acito wants to flip the script. Inspired by the songs of indie-rocker Storm Large, the former Portlander wrote and directed the new film MAD/WOMAN “to show how movie musicals can be made affordably.”. “Roughly 70% of all new Broadway musicals lose...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Shooting reported in SE Portland east of I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating reports of a shooting on Southeast Stark Street just east of Interstate 205 early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Southeast 99th Avenue and Stark Street. First responders say they did not find anyone...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

It's International Walk and Roll To School Day!

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is International Walk and Roll To School Day. Thousands of schools across the U.S. participate every year. The day encourages students to get to school without a car. You'll likely see a lot more kids walking and riding their bikes to school. It’s a good...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
PORTLAND, OR

