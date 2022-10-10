Read full article on original website
Willamette Week: Mayor to ban unsanctioned camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is preparing to make a major move on homeless camping. KATU’s news partners at Willamette Week say next week he plans to announce an effort to ban unsanctioned camping across the city. The plan reportedly includes building three sanctioned camps that...
Homeless campfire sets Southeast Portland home's fence on fire, owner wants action
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland homeowner wants the city to do more after a fire from a homeless camp near her home set her backyard fence on fire. “I looked out my back window, and I saw this huge fire and flames were about 20 feet high,” said Rachel Ayers.
ScareGrounds PDX returns to Oaks Amusement Park
Portland, Ore. — What could be creepier than a historic amusement park filled with monsters? That's what you'll find at ScareGrounds PDX. It's back at Oaks Amusement Park in SE Portland this Halloween season. Haunt Manager Natalie Williams says it's bigger and better than ever before. "This is the...
Renewed calls for Portland police fix two years after riots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people attended Wednesday night's PCCEP forum to share their thoughts and experiences with the Independent Monitor, the group looking into the actions of Portland police during the riots in 2020. The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing moderated the event that was held virtually. For...
Family grieving death, begging for answers in downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family is “shocked” and “grieving” over the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant who family said recently sponsored a soccer team in his native country. Police said Dunbar was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct....
The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta returns to the Lake of the Commons in Tualatin
One of Oregon's most unique fall events, the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta, returns on Sunday to the Lake of the Commons in Tualatin. Costumed characters paddle in pumpkins – in a series of wacky races. “You just gotta see it to believe it. It, it's the funniest thing...
Six kittens rescued from under Salem house
SALEM, Ore. — Marion County firefighters rescued six kittens Wednesday after the feline family ended up getting stuck under a home in Salem. Marion County Fire District 1 was called out at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Auburn Road. The homeowner called them to help rescue...
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
Beaverton Police mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Enzo
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beaverton Police are mourning to loss of a retired K9 officer. K9 Enzo passed away last week with his partner, Captain Rob Wolfe by his side. Enzo was 13 years old. Police say Enzo patrolled the Beaverton streets for 8 years and was duel certified as...
Portland staffers travel to Oakland to study violence prevention program
PORTLAND, Ore. — Targeted outreach to people who may be shooters, or victims, in Portland could be the newest response to the city’s continued violence crisis. City staffers traveled to Oakland, California last month and looked at a program there called Operation Ceasefire, implemented there in 2012. Its...
3 dogs dead, 1 person in hospital in large Beaverton apartment fire
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Firefighters fought an apartment fire that involved 10 units, killed three dogs, and sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The two-alarm fire broke out at Aloha Park Apartments on Southwest 185th Avenue near Baseline Road just after...
Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
Infant dies in the hospital nearly a month after rollover crash in Longview, Washington
An infant has died at the hospital Thursday, nearly a month after being injured in a rollover crash in Southwest Washington. The crash happened on the morning of September 19 in the Longview area. An SUV rolled several times and landed upside down in a drainage slough along Industrial Way near 26th Avenue.
"Mad/Woman" Director Marc Acito
When it comes to musicals, Broadway librettist Marc Acito wants to flip the script. Inspired by the songs of indie-rocker Storm Large, the former Portlander wrote and directed the new film MAD/WOMAN “to show how movie musicals can be made affordably.”. “Roughly 70% of all new Broadway musicals lose...
Shooting reported in SE Portland east of I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating reports of a shooting on Southeast Stark Street just east of Interstate 205 early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Southeast 99th Avenue and Stark Street. First responders say they did not find anyone...
It's International Walk and Roll To School Day!
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is International Walk and Roll To School Day. Thousands of schools across the U.S. participate every year. The day encourages students to get to school without a car. You'll likely see a lot more kids walking and riding their bikes to school. It’s a good...
Opposing campaigns to debate over Portland charter reform, government structure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The debate over Portland's charter reform takes center stage on Friday, October 13, as the two campaigning sides will argue whether or not the city's government structure and elections style need changing. Portlanders are set to vote on one of the biggest changes to the city...
Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
