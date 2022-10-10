ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Feds looking into Florida's spending on migrant flights

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Treasury Department is looking into whether the state improperly used COVID relief-related funds to facilitate Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flights to Massachusetts. In a letter addressed to members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation and obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, U.S. Deputy Inspector General...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy