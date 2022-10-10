ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Mudlark Theater's fall lineup includes an exploration into transgender identity in 'The Marvelous Land of Oz'

 4 days ago
evanstonroundtable.com

‘The Big Payback’ returns to theaters

The Big Payback, the documentary that captured Evanstonian Robin Rue Simmons’ efforts for reparative justice will come to the Chicago Film Festival this month. The film follows Rue Simmons’ journey toward making the city the first in the nation to approve a reparations program for its Black residents.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

New Frances Willard biography to be discussed Oct. 20

Join the Frances Willard House Museum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Bookends and Beginnings, 1712 Sherman Ave., as author Christopher Evans (Boston University) meets with Janet Olson (archivist, WCTU Archives) for a book-signing event to introduce Evans’ latest book, Do Everything: The Biography of Frances Willard.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

This has to be the most photographed of the painted rocks along the lake shore of the Northwestern campus. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Plan moves forward for Masonic Temple apartments

One of Evanston’s most imposing and mysterious buildings may soon be an apartment building. At its Oct. 11 meeting, the Evanston Preservation Commission granted a certificate of appropriateness for plans to convert Evanston’s Masonic Temple at 1453 Maple Ave. into 30 apartments. The Evanston Masonic Temple was designed...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Lunchtime at C&W Market & Ice Cream Parlor. As usual, a long line of students from nearby Evanston High School winds through the store. About 50 show up during each of the school’s three lunch periods and another crowd after school. Walking nachos—chips with added cheese, warm turkey and optional peppers—are most popular followed by milk shakes in the summer and soup and chili in the winter. The store, owned and run since 2014 at Church and Dodge by Wendy and Clarence Weaver, has an old-fashioned vibe. “We like it that way,” said Wendy. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Northwestern to pursue concerts, alcohol sales at new Ryan Field

Northwestern University’s announcement of its plans to knock down the existing Ryan Field football stadium on Central Street and build a new $800 million stadium was well produced. The announcement also claimed that Evanston residents were on board with all that the university was planning. But it became clear...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

COVID update: Evanston and Cook County remain ‘low’ risk as of Oct. 13

On Oct. 13 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved new COVID booster vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna for younger age groups. The new Moderna booster is authorized for children at least six years old; the Pfizer booster is authorized for children at least five. Both boosters may be given at least two months following completion of the primary or booster vaccine.
EVANSTON, IL
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Land Of Oz#Transgender People#Theater Company#Performing#Racism#Musical Theater#Mudlark Theater#Red Curtain Theater
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 presents middle school college and career plan

On Oct. 10, Kirby Callam, District 65’s Director of EvanSTEM, presented a middle school college and career progression plan to the School Board’s Policy Committee. “Every middle school student thinks, in some way, about what they want to be when they grow up,” says a District 65 Middle School Career Program Guide (“Guide”). The District’s plan is to “capitalize on students’ natural energy and curiosity with a middle school career exploration program so all students can realize their college and career potential.”
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS lays out plans for improving staff diversity

At Monday night’s school board meeting, Evanston Township High School’s human resources team presented data on staff racial identities and announced new plans to better recruit teachers of color in the coming years. The presentation represented the first time the school has invested in a formal report of this scale on staff racial demographics.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Senator Fine and State Rep. Gabel to sponsor Community Resource Fair this Saturday

Representatives from municipal, county, state and federal agencies and local partner organizations will be offering services and providing information at the Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is free and open to the public. Questions? Email contact@RobynGabel.com...
EVANSTON, IL

