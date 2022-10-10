Mudlark Theater’s fall lineup includes an exploration into transgender identity in ‘The Marvelous Land of Oz’

Lunchtime at C&W Market & Ice Cream Parlor. As usual, a long line of students from nearby Evanston High School winds through the store. About 50 show up during each of the school’s three lunch periods and another crowd after school. Walking nachos—chips with added cheese, warm turkey and optional peppers—are most popular followed by milk shakes in the summer and soup and chili in the winter. The store, owned and run since 2014 at Church and Dodge by Wendy and Clarence Weaver, has an old-fashioned vibe. “We like it that way,” said Wendy. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO