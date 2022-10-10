Mudlark Theater’s fall lineup includes an exploration into transgender identity in ‘The Marvelous Land of Oz’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Books: Craig Jobson’s books will never be bestsellers. That’s how he likes it.
“I’ve got what’s called a private press. And when you have a private press, you print only the things you want to print. I am beholden to no one,” declares Craig Jobson, owner and printer of Lark Sparrow Press (1726 Ashland Ave.). When the RoundTable stopped by...
evanstonroundtable.com
‘The Big Payback’ returns to theaters
The Big Payback, the documentary that captured Evanstonian Robin Rue Simmons’ efforts for reparative justice will come to the Chicago Film Festival this month. The film follows Rue Simmons’ journey toward making the city the first in the nation to approve a reparations program for its Black residents.
evanstonroundtable.com
New Frances Willard biography to be discussed Oct. 20
Join the Frances Willard House Museum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Bookends and Beginnings, 1712 Sherman Ave., as author Christopher Evans (Boston University) meets with Janet Olson (archivist, WCTU Archives) for a book-signing event to introduce Evans’ latest book, Do Everything: The Biography of Frances Willard.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This has to be the most photographed of the painted rocks along the lake shore of the Northwestern campus. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evanstonroundtable.com
Plan moves forward for Masonic Temple apartments
One of Evanston’s most imposing and mysterious buildings may soon be an apartment building. At its Oct. 11 meeting, the Evanston Preservation Commission granted a certificate of appropriateness for plans to convert Evanston’s Masonic Temple at 1453 Maple Ave. into 30 apartments. The Evanston Masonic Temple was designed...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Lunchtime at C&W Market & Ice Cream Parlor. As usual, a long line of students from nearby Evanston High School winds through the store. About 50 show up during each of the school’s three lunch periods and another crowd after school. Walking nachos—chips with added cheese, warm turkey and optional peppers—are most popular followed by milk shakes in the summer and soup and chili in the winter. The store, owned and run since 2014 at Church and Dodge by Wendy and Clarence Weaver, has an old-fashioned vibe. “We like it that way,” said Wendy. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern to pursue concerts, alcohol sales at new Ryan Field
Northwestern University’s announcement of its plans to knock down the existing Ryan Field football stadium on Central Street and build a new $800 million stadium was well produced. The announcement also claimed that Evanston residents were on board with all that the university was planning. But it became clear...
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID update: Evanston and Cook County remain ‘low’ risk as of Oct. 13
On Oct. 13 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved new COVID booster vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna for younger age groups. The new Moderna booster is authorized for children at least six years old; the Pfizer booster is authorized for children at least five. Both boosters may be given at least two months following completion of the primary or booster vaccine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 presents middle school college and career plan
On Oct. 10, Kirby Callam, District 65’s Director of EvanSTEM, presented a middle school college and career progression plan to the School Board’s Policy Committee. “Every middle school student thinks, in some way, about what they want to be when they grow up,” says a District 65 Middle School Career Program Guide (“Guide”). The District’s plan is to “capitalize on students’ natural energy and curiosity with a middle school career exploration program so all students can realize their college and career potential.”
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS lays out plans for improving staff diversity
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Evanston Township High School’s human resources team presented data on staff racial identities and announced new plans to better recruit teachers of color in the coming years. The presentation represented the first time the school has invested in a formal report of this scale on staff racial demographics.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys soccer: Wildkits can’t score in Senior Night loss to Round Lake
Evanston’s boys varsity soccer team hasn’t exactly lived up to its No. 2 sectional seed in the last week of the regular season. That’s what happens when you can’t find the back of the net. A 1-0 loss Thursday to Round Lake at Lazier Field, coupled...
evanstonroundtable.com
Senator Fine and State Rep. Gabel to sponsor Community Resource Fair this Saturday
Representatives from municipal, county, state and federal agencies and local partner organizations will be offering services and providing information at the Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is free and open to the public. Questions? Email contact@RobynGabel.com...
Comments / 0