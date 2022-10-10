ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Warning: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Could ‘Unleash Hell,’ a ‘Scared’ Texas Mom Says

By Mishal Ali Zafar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Hocus Pocus 2 recently premiered on Disney+ just in time for Halloween. Most fans think it’s a great way to kick off the spooky season. But one Texas mom fears the witchy sequel could “unleash hell.”

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ picks up where the original 1993 movie left off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JKDs_0iTHCVXI00
Sarah Jessica Parker (left), Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ | Matt Kennedy/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Premiering in 1993, Hocus Pocus introduced Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker , and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. The Disney film follows the story of three kids in Salem, Massachusetts, who come across the Sandersons’ old cottage on Halloween.

The trio inadvertently unleashes the wicked sisters. And when they discover the witches’ plans to consume souls, they head out on a quest to stop them.

Hocus Pocus wasn’t an instant hit . But it’s grown in popularity over the years and has become a beloved Halloween classic.

The sequel came out this past Sept. 30. It reunites Midler , Parker, and Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. And it follows the witches as they run amok in Salem once again.

A Texas mom says ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ could ‘unleash hell on your kids’

A concerned Texas mom, Jamie Gooch, has been warning parents about letting their children watch the Disney film. She believes Hocus Pocus 2 has a dark tone and is worried it could wreak havoc.

“A worst-case scenario is you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” Gooch told the local CBS affiliate KWTX . “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

The 33-year-old Troy resident urged others to avoid Hocus Pocus 2 because she’s worried the spells cast in the film could seep into the real world. And she says that to protect her family from “darkness,” she also refrains from celebrating Halloween.

“I think it goes further than just a movie; it goes further than Halloween,” Gooch explains. “I believe whatever comes in our TV screens, there are things attached to that. I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen. They’ve become manifested in real life, and then I think, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I consume?’”

The Disney flick isn’t the only film series deemed evil

Hocus Pocus 2 isn’t the only family movie that’s taken heat for its elements of witchcraft and wizardry. J.K. Rowling’s wildly successful Harry Potter book and film series has also caught flak for its supernatural storyline.

In 2004, when Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban came out, a Pennsylvania pastor urged people to avoid the franchise. And he suggested the popularity of Harry Potter proved “that sin and wickedness are popular in this depraved world.”

Pastor Glen Spencer Jr. of the Vernon Baptist Church in Tunkhannock said, “Reading Harry Potter is drinking from the Devil’s cup,” according to Deseret News . “A casual reading of these books will quickly expose their dangerous and destructive content.”

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ .

RELATED: ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Can Vacation in the Sanderson Sisters’ Salem, Massachusetts, Cottage From the Original Film’s Location

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Sanderson, TX
State
Texas State
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Kathy Najimy
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane, Who Played Hagrid, Dies At 72

Robbie Coltrane had perhaps the most quotable line in all of the Harry Potter films. As Hagrid, he was the first person to tell the Boy Who Lived his magical future. “Yer a wizard, Harry,” was Robbie’s line and with 4 short words, he became an icon for a generation. And now that icon is gone. The veteran actor has died, his agency WME told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 72 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Hocus Pocus 2#Movie Info#Havingfun#Hell#Sandersons#Original
People

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen

"It took a little while, but it's happening," Whoopi Goldberg said on The View when asked about Sister Act 3 Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2! On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act. This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Army
Parade

Remembering Angela Lansbury! Celebrate with Scenes from Her Best Roles

Angela Lansbury, the dynamic singer and actress best known to TV audiences for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, has died. She was 96. A statement from Lansbury's family posted on Broadway World announced her death: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy