Warning: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Could ‘Unleash Hell,’ a ‘Scared’ Texas Mom Says

Hocus Pocus 2 recently premiered on Disney+ just in time for Halloween. Most fans think it’s a great way to kick off the spooky season. But one Texas mom fears the witchy sequel could “unleash hell.”

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ picks up where the original 1993 movie left off

Sarah Jessica Parker (left), Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ | Matt Kennedy/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Premiering in 1993, Hocus Pocus introduced Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker , and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. The Disney film follows the story of three kids in Salem, Massachusetts, who come across the Sandersons’ old cottage on Halloween.

The trio inadvertently unleashes the wicked sisters. And when they discover the witches’ plans to consume souls, they head out on a quest to stop them.

Hocus Pocus wasn’t an instant hit . But it’s grown in popularity over the years and has become a beloved Halloween classic.

The sequel came out this past Sept. 30. It reunites Midler , Parker, and Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. And it follows the witches as they run amok in Salem once again.

A Texas mom says ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ could ‘unleash hell on your kids’

A concerned Texas mom, Jamie Gooch, has been warning parents about letting their children watch the Disney film. She believes Hocus Pocus 2 has a dark tone and is worried it could wreak havoc.

“A worst-case scenario is you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” Gooch told the local CBS affiliate KWTX . “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

The 33-year-old Troy resident urged others to avoid Hocus Pocus 2 because she’s worried the spells cast in the film could seep into the real world. And she says that to protect her family from “darkness,” she also refrains from celebrating Halloween.

“I think it goes further than just a movie; it goes further than Halloween,” Gooch explains. “I believe whatever comes in our TV screens, there are things attached to that. I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen. They’ve become manifested in real life, and then I think, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I consume?’”

The Disney flick isn’t the only film series deemed evil

Hocus Pocus 2 isn’t the only family movie that’s taken heat for its elements of witchcraft and wizardry. J.K. Rowling’s wildly successful Harry Potter book and film series has also caught flak for its supernatural storyline.

In 2004, when Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban came out, a Pennsylvania pastor urged people to avoid the franchise. And he suggested the popularity of Harry Potter proved “that sin and wickedness are popular in this depraved world.”

Pastor Glen Spencer Jr. of the Vernon Baptist Church in Tunkhannock said, “Reading Harry Potter is drinking from the Devil’s cup,” according to Deseret News . “A casual reading of these books will quickly expose their dangerous and destructive content.”

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ .

