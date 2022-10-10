Read full article on original website
What Polls Say About Evers vs. Michels Ahead of Wisconsin Governor Debate
Polling in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race shows Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and GOP challenger Tim Michels locked in a competitive contest.
NBC News
Scott Walker sees ‘a lot of similarities’ between Jan. 6 and 2011 Wisconsin protests
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., tells Meet the Press Reports that he saw “a lot of similarities” between the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the weeks-long protests at the Wisconsin state capitol back in 2011. During a broader discussion about polarization in Wisconsin for the...
Final Wisconsin Senate debate gets ugly
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes pulled no punches in Milwaukee.
NBC News
A split Wisconsin result would buck recent history
A Marquette Law School poll released this week shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson with an edge in the Senate race, and the governor’s race in a dead heat. But it would be unusual for Wisconsin voters to re-elect both Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, backing candidates from different parties for Senate and for governor. That hasn’t happened since 1998, when former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold won re-election by two points as former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson won re-election by 21 points.
Daily Cardinal
New Ron Johnson campaign ad claims Barnes plans to stab Wisconsinites if elected
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. During this past weekend’s Wisconsin Badgers football game, TV spectators saw a brand new ad out of Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign: one claiming Mandela Barnes plans to personally stab every Wisconsinite 17 times in the chest.
NBC News
Two Wisconsin governors: With political division, 'it's almost two states'
Former Wisconsin Governors Tommy Thompson (R) and Jim Doyle (D) talk about polarization in their state and what it means for national politics.Oct. 13, 2022.
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the...
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers
Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
New Marquette Law School Poll shows Johnson leading Barnes in Senate race
New Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin voters finds Johnson leading Barnes in Senate race, Evers and Michels in a gubernatorial toss-up
Door County Pulse
Wisconsin Senate Race, District 1
André Jacque (incumbent) vs. Andrea Gage-Michaels. We sent questionnaires to candidates who will appear on local ballots, Nov. 8. Beginning this week, and leading up to the Nov. 8 Midterm Election, we’ll publish those answers. We begin here with the race for the District 1 Wisconsin Senate seat that serves all of Door County and Kewaunee counties, and parts of Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc and Outagamie counties.
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance endorses Derrick Van Orden
Van Orden says his plan for addressing inflation and farming is to help Wisconsin and the United States become "energy free again" and lower diesel costs.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance Endorses Challenger for Secretary of State While at a Brown County Farm
There are a lot of statewide races on the upcoming ballot, but one that has not gotten as much attention is the race for Secretary of State. Incumbent Douglas J. La Follettee is being challenged by Amy Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as the Representative for District 31 in the State Assembly.
Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
Western Wisconsin could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
HUDSON, Wis. – All eyes are on Wisconsin this campaign season. A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows two statewide races are dead-locked. The U.S. Senate race could determine which party controls the Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is running just one point ahead of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a toss-up contest. The governor's race is currently even between incumbent Democratic Gov.Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels. The close races put a spotlight on the traditionally-Republican stronghold of western Wisconsin. The charming Main Street of River Falls is divided. At one end are the Pierce County Republicans,...
Campaign ad accuses Tim Michels of tracking women near abortion clinics
An ad by the Alliance for Common Sense claims Michels donated to a group that uses technology to track women who enter or go near abortion clinics.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers
MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on poll watchers
The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission can't agree on what to tell the state’s local election officials about how to handle poll watchers.
Badger Herald
Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?
Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers says increasing shared revenue would be a top priority if reelected
Gov. Tony Evers said increasing shared revenue for municipalities across the state would be a top priority for him if he wins his reelection bid this November. Speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club event Tuesday, Evers said he wants to "reset" the state's relationship with cities and counties. "We have...
