Wisconsin State

NBC News

A split Wisconsin result would buck recent history

A Marquette Law School poll released this week shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson with an edge in the Senate race, and the governor’s race in a dead heat. But it would be unusual for Wisconsin voters to re-elect both Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, backing candidates from different parties for Senate and for governor. That hasn’t happened since 1998, when former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold won re-election by two points as former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson won re-election by 21 points.
Daily Cardinal

New Ron Johnson campaign ad claims Barnes plans to stab Wisconsinites if elected

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. During this past weekend’s Wisconsin Badgers football game, TV spectators saw a brand new ad out of Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign: one claiming Mandela Barnes plans to personally stab every Wisconsinite 17 times in the chest.
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers

Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
Door County Pulse

Wisconsin Senate Race, District 1

André Jacque (incumbent) vs. Andrea Gage-Michaels. We sent questionnaires to candidates who will appear on local ballots, Nov. 8. Beginning this week, and leading up to the Nov. 8 Midterm Election, we’ll publish those answers. We begin here with the race for the District 1 Wisconsin Senate seat that serves all of Door County and Kewaunee counties, and parts of Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc and Outagamie counties.
Wisconsin Watch

Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate

HUDSON, Wis. – All eyes are on Wisconsin this campaign season. A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows two statewide races are dead-locked.    The U.S. Senate race could determine which party controls the Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is running just one point ahead of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a toss-up contest. The governor's race is currently even between incumbent Democratic Gov.Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels.     The close races put a spotlight on the traditionally-Republican stronghold of western Wisconsin. The charming Main Street of River Falls is divided. At one end are the Pierce County Republicans,...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
wearegreenbay.com

Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
Badger Herald

Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?

Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE

