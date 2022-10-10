Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Osseo Volleyball Defeats Cooper
The Osseo volleyball team defeated Cooper in three hard-fought sets Tuesday. They took the second set 25-17 before coming out on top 25-23 in another close battle in set three. It’s the fourth win of the season for Osseo. Jay Wilcox, reporting.
Champlin Park Girls Soccer Eliminates Spring Lake Park in OT
Paige Kalal scored six and a half minutes into overtime, lifting the Champlin Park girls’ soccer team to a 2-1 win over Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAA semifinals. Kalal also scored Champlin Park’s first goal, tying the match at 1, after the Panthers’ Piper Jarombek scored the first goal of the night.
Maple Grove Boys Soccer Beats Spring Lake Park in Section Semifinals
The Maple Grove boys soccer team beat Spring Lake Park 2-0 in the Section 5AAA semifinals Thursday. A few near misses for Maple Grove meant a 0-0 tie at halftime. The Crimson struck just 31 seconds into the second half to break the deadlock. Chris Frantz slipped a pass to...
#9 Overall Sophomore Robideau Commits to Minnesota
Last night, the #9 overall sophomore in the nation, Landon Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN), made his collegiate commitment via social media. Robideau announced that he will stay in-state and compete for Brandon Eggum's Minnesota Golden Gophers. Robideau is currently ranked 10th at 132 lbs in MatScouts pre-Super 32 Rankings....
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen presented game ball at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten Media Days for men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center this week, and Commissioner Kevin Warren had a surprise for Lindsay Whalen before she took the stage. Warren presented the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach with a game ball before...
Maple Grove Boys Soccer Blanks Irondale in Playoff Opener
Carter Sheard scored three first-half goals to lead the Maple Grove boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over Irondale in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals. Chris Frantz added two assists for the Crimson. Maple Grove (15-1-0) is the top seed in Section 5AAA and hosts Spring Lake Park (9-6-2) in...
Maple Grove Girls Soccer Wins Section Playoff Quarterfinal
The Maple Grove girls’ soccer team defeated Roseville 4-0 Tuesday in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals. Alex Erchul scored two goals and Avery Toms and Kelsey Wentland scored for the Crimson (6-7-2). Maple Grove advances to the section semifinals Thursday at top-seeded Mounds View. John Jacobson, reporting.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced
Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson will headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota in 2023. The festival, located about an hour west of the Twin Cities, will take place for its 29th annual event on June 16-17. The headliners are Cody Johnson Friday night and Miranda Lambert Saturday.
Meadow Ridge Elementary Builds Community with ‘Restorative Practice Circles’
Every day, 768 students make their way to Meadow Ridge Elementary in Plymouth for a day of learning. But learning isn’t always about test scores and academic achievement. “We talk a lot about sharing kindness, how can we share kindness through our words and our actions,” third-grade teacher Michelle Earhart asked of her students who were gathered in a big circle.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Former KARE 11 anchor Pat Miles opens up about loss, planning for own mortality in new book
MINNEAPOLIS — Even at 72 years old, Pat Miles' golf swing is as smooth as butter. “It's always been a place where I can go and get away from the world,” said Pat Miles, Hall of Fame broadcaster and former KARE 11 anchor. The golf course is her...
Plymouth Middle School placed in brief lockdown after Tuesday threat
Plymouth Middle School is out of a lockdown that went into effect Tuesday morning due to what school officials initially described as a "potential threat inside the building." "The lockdown at Plymouth Middle School has been lifted, and the school day will continue as normal," the school announced about 40 minutes after an email to parents warned of the potential threat.
Brooklyn Center to Become Home to New Workforce Development Center
Brooklyn Center will soon be home to a new workforce development center thanks in part to federal funding. “We chose the workforce development center that they are co-creating as one of the 10 projects that we funded in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District and it is our honor to present this $1 million check to them today,” said U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota.
State leaders urging Minnesota high school students to explore lucrative trade jobs
By WCCO's Beret LeoneNEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Some students at Irondale High School are thinking ahead. They're part of a growing Career and Technical Education program."You're living the process of the dream of where you want to end up," said Stephanie Burrage, deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). "Where is your career is going to be?" State leaders from MDE, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI), learned about efforts to help students explore and prepare for trade jobs Tuesday afternoon in New Brighton.The program gives students real-life...
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Brooklyn Center’s Topgolf to Host Neighborhood Cleanup Event
Officials from one of Brooklyn Center’s most visible landmarks, Topgolf, are inviting people to help clean up the city this weekend. “It’s a big deal for myself and for the brand to have a very, very clean environment for our associates and playmakers to come into,” said Stephen Rubenstein, Topgolf’s director of operations. “So I wanted to just take that and plus it up. And so when they get off the freeway, that’s how everyone should feel, regardless if you work for Topgolf or not.”
Robbinsdale’s Halloween Give & Get
Go trick-or-treating a few days early at Robbinsdale’s Halloween Give and Get! Kids up to twelve years old can wear a costume, bring a non-perishable food item, and then collect treats from participating businesses along West Broadway. This Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce event is Thursday, October 27 from 4 to 6pm. Drop off food donations for the PRISM food shelf in the Plaza next to Wuollet Bakery. For more information about the Give and Get, go to http://www.facebook.com/robbinsdale.chamber.
