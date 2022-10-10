Florida State is rounding out one of the hardest stretches any team will face in college football this year. After falling to two straight ranked opponents, FSU now has to pick up the pieces against a top-10 Clemson Tigers team. Clemson is inarguably the most talented team on FSU's schedule, but are there weaknesses to exploit to try to edge out a victory? Let's dive into the film to find out.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO