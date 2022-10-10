ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Clemson

Florida State (4-2) hosts the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0) inside Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. The Seminoles look to end a 2-game losing streak after falling to both Wake Forest and NC State. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the Tigers to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen

Florida State will host No. 4/5 Clemson on Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. at 7:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the latest meeting between the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC):. Television: ABC. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Chris...
How FSU matches up with Clemson on film

Florida State is rounding out one of the hardest stretches any team will face in college football this year. After falling to two straight ranked opponents, FSU now has to pick up the pieces against a top-10 Clemson Tigers team. Clemson is inarguably the most talented team on FSU's schedule, but are there weaknesses to exploit to try to edge out a victory? Let's dive into the film to find out.
