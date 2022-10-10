ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Positive childhood experiences of coastal and inland waters such as rivers and lakes linked to better adult well-being

By University of Exeter
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
MedicalXpress

A third of UK parents think the cost of living crisis will significantly affect their children's mental health

A survey of U.K. parents by Savanta ComRes, commissioned by the King's Maudsley Partnership for Children and Young People's Mental Health, reported that one in three (34%) parents say they think the rising cost of living could affect the mental health of their children a great deal, while seven in 10 parents (72%) say it could affect it at least a little over the coming months.
KIDS
technologynetworks.com

A Childhood Spent in Blue Spaces Is Linked to Better Adult Mental Health

New research based on data from 18 countries concludes that adults with better mental health are more likely to report having spent time playing in and around coastal and inland waters, such as rivers and lakes (also known collectively as blue spaces) as children. The finding was replicated in each of the countries studied.
KIDS
scitechdaily.com

Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated

The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'

An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Exeter#Exeter University#Postdoctoral Research#Subjective Well Being#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Non European
MedicalXpress

Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions

Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gillian May

Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile

I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
cohaitungchi.com

The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis (UC) can have a wide range of symptoms and complications — from rectal pain and bleeding to weight loss, skin sores, joint pain, and even kidney and liver problems. You are reading: Does the colon cause a psychological condition | The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
nypressnews.com

Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’

In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

What's new and what works in the treatment of hot flashes?

Hot flashes are one of the most commonly reported symptoms of the menopause transition. Over time, a wide array of hormone and nonhormone medications, as well as nonpharmacologic remedies, have been developed to help menopausal women manage bothersome hot flashes. A presentation at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, will address the status of the latest pharmacologic advances in the treatment of hot flashes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Major new study shows 'concerning' levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers

A major new study shows "concerning" levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers. The survey of thousands of people living and working in farming shows a higher proportion are experiencing pain, mobility problems and anxiety and depression than the wider population. Experts say their research...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign

A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 drug Paxlovid may interact with common heart medications

Heart disease patients with symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to prevent progression to severe disease; however, it can interact with some previously prescribed medications. A review paper published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology examines the potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and commonly used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential options to mitigate severe adverse effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy