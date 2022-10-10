Positive childhood experiences of coastal and inland waters such as rivers and lakes linked to better adult well-being

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
A third of UK parents think the cost of living crisis will significantly affect their children's mental health
A survey of U.K. parents by Savanta ComRes, commissioned by the King's Maudsley Partnership for Children and Young People's Mental Health, reported that one in three (34%) parents say they think the rising cost of living could affect the mental health of their children a great deal, while seven in 10 parents (72%) say it could affect it at least a little over the coming months.
MedicalXpress
Study: Abuse, violence, other events linked to poor mental health in teens during COVID pandemic
As new recommendations encourage providers to screen teens for anxiety, a survey published Thursday found a majority of high school students reported a potentially traumatic event during the COVID-19 pandemic that may have contributed to poor mental health and suicidal behaviors. Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
technologynetworks.com
A Childhood Spent in Blue Spaces Is Linked to Better Adult Mental Health
New research based on data from 18 countries concludes that adults with better mental health are more likely to report having spent time playing in and around coastal and inland waters, such as rivers and lakes (also known collectively as blue spaces) as children. The finding was replicated in each of the countries studied.
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
MedicalXpress
Study shows birth weight could help identify children at higher risk of psychological issues
New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Business Insider
Many millennials still go to the bank of mom and dad, but at age 60, I'm learning, slowly, to accept my daughter's financial support
After years working for nonprofits, I...
MedicalXpress
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions
Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
30 million US workers think their workplace is toxic. Here are the 3 main factors causing toxic work cultures, according to research.
The three main forces behind toxic cultures are bad leadership, toxic social norms, and unclear job roles, according to MIT research.
Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile
I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis (UC) can have a wide range of symptoms and complications — from rectal pain and bleeding to weight loss, skin sores, joint pain, and even kidney and liver problems. You are reading: Does the colon cause a psychological condition | The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and...
MedicalXpress
Drug overdoses in public bathrooms are common. New tools could prevent harm and improve response
The drug poisoning crisis in Canada is at its worst in British Columbia, with over 10,000 lives lost since 2016. A key setting for overdoses in B.C. is bathrooms, though this information has not always been readily available. Every month in B.C., more than 50 overdoses happen in bathrooms. This...
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
MedicalXpress
What's new and what works in the treatment of hot flashes?
Hot flashes are one of the most commonly reported symptoms of the menopause transition. Over time, a wide array of hormone and nonhormone medications, as well as nonpharmacologic remedies, have been developed to help menopausal women manage bothersome hot flashes. A presentation at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, will address the status of the latest pharmacologic advances in the treatment of hot flashes.
MedicalXpress
Major new study shows 'concerning' levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers
A major new study shows "concerning" levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers. The survey of thousands of people living and working in farming shows a higher proportion are experiencing pain, mobility problems and anxiety and depression than the wider population. Experts say their research...
Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign
A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Stanford scientists create a hybrid BRAIN by putting human neurons into baby RATS - and they've dubbed their creation a 'living laboratory'
Scientists have created hybrid human and rat brains to try to better understand diseases like autism and epilepsy. Putting human cells into animal brains is a moral grey area, because of fears animals may start to think more like humans as a result. But scientists argue that it’s the best...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid may interact with common heart medications
Heart disease patients with symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to prevent progression to severe disease; however, it can interact with some previously prescribed medications. A review paper published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology examines the potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and commonly used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential options to mitigate severe adverse effects.
