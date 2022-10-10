Read full article on original website
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
Unknown Is Sparkling in Rhinestone for FW22
While the U.K. is bursting with aspiring designers who are striving to dominate the streetwear market, there are only a select few that have managed to acquire brand recognition that garners thousands of social media followers and international attention. However, thanks to brands such as Corteiz, Clints, and Trapstar, these U.K.-based labels have proven that it’s possible to do so, and the gateway for more designers to follow suit is only becoming more accessible. Another British brand that is representing U.K. streetwear on an international scale is London-based Unknown and the imprint has just teased its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
Dime and Kanuk Join Forces to Deliver Winter Ready Capsule Collection
Montréal-based brands Dime and Kanuk have joined forces to launch an all-new capsule collection that celebrates both brands’ Canadian heritage, all while gearing up for the cold wintery months. The Dime x Kanuk collection features a selection of unique ready-to-wear and outerwear pieces fit for the chillier weather.
It's Checkmate for Percival’s “The Chess Club” Collection This Fall
Contemporary British brand Percival is keeping busy. Recently, the London-based imprint has collaborated with Levenham for an outerwear collection and has also worked with CAMPARI for a capsule that was submerged in autumnal design cues. Now, the English brand has presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s inspired by the game of chess.
Uffizi Gallery Is Suing Jean Paul Gaultier for the Use of Sandro Botticelli's 'The Birth of Venus' Artwork
The painting is over 530 years old. French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier is facing a lawsuit from Italy’s Uffizi Gallery after some of its pieces from the “Le Musée” collection have reproduced the work of Sandro Botticelli. The painting The Birth of Venus by Renaissance...
Late-Ming Dynasty Chair Sells for $16 Million USD at Sotheby's
Shattering its pre-sale estimate and becoming the third most expensive chair to sell at auction. A little over a week ago, a Chinese vase took the auction world by storm, when it sold for $7.6m USD — nearly 4,000 times its pre-sale estimate. Similarly, Sotheby’s Hong Kong just closed a sale on a huanghuali folding horseshoe-back armchair that sold for $16m USD — over 10 times its initial estimate — making it the third highest sale for a chair at auction ever.
Futura Laboratories Celebrates 'Stranger Things' With Special-Edition "FRIENDS DON’T LIE" Figure
Following its collaboration with Beats by Dre for Studio buds, Futura Laboratories, led by American graffiti artist FUTURA, teams up with Netflix‘s Stranger Things once again for a special-edition vinyl figure featuring Millie Bobby Brown‘s telekinetic character, Eleven. The fully-colored figure stands 9.5 inches high and features Eleven...
Raf Simons SS23 Looked Beyond the Obvious
Raf Simons has made his London debut. Yes, it might have taken some time for the lauded Belgian designer to finally come to the U.K., following a London Fashion Week SS23 postponement per The Queen’s passing, but fear not: Simons has made up for it, and some. Taking to...
norda Is on a Mission To Make the World’s Best Trail Running Shoes
When Nick and Willamina Martire teamed up with designer Louis-Martin Tremblay and brand development head Gerard Cleal to start norda in 2020, the quartet had a simple-if-lofty goal: to create the world’s finest trail running sneakers. Both Martires are extreme-endurance athletes — a discipline that requires a high threshold for pain and a little bit of a crazy streak, just like starting your own company does — so pushing themselves to the limit came easily. Together with Tremblay, the husband and wife duo created the 001, a shoe that has become beloved by grizzled trail runners and street style urchins alike for its combo of looks and performance.
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection
Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
Drama Call’s Latest "Trackeh" Is the Perfect Companion for Britain's Grey Skies
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call is back, and this time the brand has taken to the streets of New York with U.S. rapper Swoosh God – best known in the U.K. for his collaboration with West London rapper AJ Tracey on the 2017-released record, “LA4AWeek.” With this being said, Drama Call tends to drop its collaborations with color themes, with the last collection being adorned in an “Espresso” colorway. However, this latest “Trackeh” drop has arrived in a grey hue and it’s ready to take on the U.K.’s gloomy skies.
Emerging U.K. Label Always Do What You Should Do Has Your New Skate T-Shirts Sorted
The U.K. is bursting with independent creatives who are creating high-quality clothing designs that are frankly, products of the environments that they’re from. And while there are brands such as London-based Corteiz who are releasing garments that slide into the underground brilliance of London and its grime music-built foundations, the world of skateboarding across Britain is also a major outlet Britain’s creative scene. Manchester’s Drama Call is one example of a skate-inspired brand that market its garments through reimagined skateboard video games and pop-ups outside iconic board shops throughout the 0161. However, another brand using its skateboarding influence to create highly-demanded styles is London-based Always Do What You Should Do.
HUF Embraces Winter With Holiday 2022 Collection
Since the year began, HUF has been celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a series of collections and drops that pay homage to both founder Keith Hufnagel and the brand’s streetwear history. Now, the Los Angeles-based brand has unveiled its Holiday 2022 collection – closing out the year and its anniversary celebrations.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike bomber and more outerwear options, HBX Archives is back with yet another plethora of apparel items for week 91. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
$2 or $1,800 USD? AliExpress Knocks-Off Balenciaga's Lay's Pouch Bag
Balenciaga knows how to cause a media storm, and its Summer 2022 “The Mud Show” collection was nothing short of headline-grabbing moments. From Ye opening the show to the Le Cagole dress and jeweled clogs, the show was littered with some of Demna‘s most daring work to date — including the controversial $1,800 USD Lay’s-inspired pochette.
Moncler Enlists Photographer Platon for Monumental "Maya 70 Collaborations" Fashion Film
In celebration of 70 years, has opened its latest celebratory showcase, The Extraordinary Expedition, in London. The exhibition, which takes viewers on a journey through the brand’s past, present and future, features the work of renowned photographer Platon — specifically, his lens on Moncler’s latest campaign and seven portraits spotlighting London creatives.
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
Creatives Take Control With le PÈRE’s “Another Version of Myself” Collection II
Emerging label le PÈRE first hopped on the scene this past April for the SS22 season with its artful, yet casual “Another Version of Myself” collection. Aside from luxe fabrics and subtle graphic designs, the brand finds its power in not only connecting with but elevating international creatives. Now, the brand has returned with its “Another Version of Myself” Collection II, which consists of three collaborative capsules.
HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Launches AW22 "LANTERN" Capsule
Debuted in January of this year, HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE‘s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, dubbed “A Work of Arc,” adapts the concept of a tent, as a structure composed of both fabric and frame, and transforms its elements into clothes. Exploring new three-dimensional forms, the collection is divided into several subsections dedicated to individual components: among them, “LANTERN,” a print series exuding the warmth of a tent’s glowing light, launches today.
One of the Best Gins Around Just Unveiled Its Annual ‘Distiller’s Cut’ Edition
You’d think 47 botanicals in a gin would be enough, wouldn’t you? Well, once a year German gin brand Monkey 47 decides that it needs just one extra botanical for its Distiller’s Cut, an annual limited-edition release that took home our Best of the Best award in 2021. But do you have to be a super-taster to notice the difference that one extra botanical makes? Monkey 47 founder Alexander Stein believes the addition of the locally foraged woodruff plant to the Monkey 47 recipe is one that will stand out. “This year’s Distiller’s Cut is proof that good things really can...
