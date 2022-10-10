ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Health Department provides notice of data security incident

By Amber Erby
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE4Ob_0iTHBUgm00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department (DHD) is notifying specific individuals about a recent security incident that involved the unauthorized release of confidential client information.

On May 12, 2022, it was discovered that protected health information was compromised due to an unauthorized disclosure in the office of the Detroit Health Department.

Upon the DHD being notified about this incident, they began to mitigate the threat of any continued breach and sought assistance from external security professionals.

"To the best of our knowledge and belief, information was improperly disclosed to a third party which information contained names, address, dates of birth, contact information, gender, race, marital status, household size, and participation status in certain Detroit Health Department programs," the department said. "This incident does not affect all Detroit Health Department clients."

Individuals who have been notified about this matter are being provided with best practices to protect their information, including but not limited to monitoring their credit information.

The department is fully committed to maintaining the private and personal information in its possession and has taken many precautions to safeguard it.

For those who have questions or need additional information regarding this incident, contact DHD officials at 833-242-6019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganradio.org

Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners

Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dearborn Heights Citizens United seeks answers in struggle to stop car wash construction

A local group of Dearborn Heights residents is searching for answers after several months of confusion regarding a vacant lot where Christus Victor Lutheran Church once stood. Members of Dearborn Heights Citizens United said the land is being used against their wishes and the law. The group has been fighting since 2020 to prevent a having a car wash from being built on it.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
dbusiness.com

Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Resident upset after Dearborn school board cancels meeting before public comment

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tensions flared at a Dearborn Public Schools board meeting after administrators suddenly canceled the session Monday night. Roxanne McDonald, a school board member, tried to dismiss part of the crowd citing safety and capacity concerns. However, nearly the entire agenda took place with packed crowds standing by waiting for the public comment session to begin. Right before it was scheduled to begin, McDonald said the fire marshall would shut the meeting down if some of the crowd didn't leave the room because it was over capacity. "The school board finished with their agenda and when it was time for...
DEARBORN, MI
WXYZ

President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Substance Use Disorder Hits Close to Home for Detroit Residents

This article is part two of a two-part series for October’s Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Awareness Month. Part one explored the outlook of SUD health and drug use for Black Detroit, and part two delves into the journey to recovery of two Detroit men. Substance abuse is a real...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Detroit

Detroit medical marijuana center suspended, ordered to pay $75K

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit marijuana dispensary faces a 30-day suspension ordered by the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) on Monday. The provisioning facility license is held by The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens, and is also required to pay a $75,000 fine under the suspension order, set to begin Oct. 20. House of Mary Jane representatives signed a consent order allowing the CRA to to treat the following allegations as true for the purposes of resolving the formal complaint:The CRA conducted an unannounced compliance visit at the licensed provisioning center and observed multiple bags, backpacks, and duffle bags of...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New eviction service in Oakland County available for free to some residents

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Anyone in Oakland County who is facing eviction can apply for help through a housing services program in Bloomfield Hills. The legal services helps those who are struggling financially secure the best outcome for their housing issues if they are facing eviction. Those who qualify for the free service would have fallen behind on their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Shine My Crown

Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color

Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

State of mental health care in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) -  On World Mental Health Day, CBS Detroit is examining mental illness as metro Detroit had two high-profile cases take place within the span of just a few days.  In Detroit, police officers shot and killed a man who struggled with a mental disorder. In Downtown Dearborn, a man, whose family says suffers from PTSD, allegedly gunned down a hotel clerk. "The mental health care system in Michigan is under great strain," Dr. Gerald Shiener, Chief of Psychiatry at Sinai Grace Hospital said. He sees the problem everyday. "We've really left behind the chronically mentally...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools

Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy