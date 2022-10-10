Biden and the democrats were all in this defined cops, kill gas and energy, spending money on stupid stuff, and lying like crazzy about everything. If you think anything is better under Biden your part of the problem.
I don’t think he can see The Bible talks about critical times ahead. Money will not be able to buy food and services look the prices off food rent. The working class cannot afford food and rent or even purchase a home in Brooklyn take a look at the price off a home in Brooklyn was it so back the absolute not. /. There will be more robbery in the Streets to come like Guatemala Haiti where people are afraid to go. Criminals crossing our borders and coming here it will get much worse Take a look at Nostradamus predictions
He is right and unlike Patterson, Hocul and Adams have no excuse for not seeing this problem.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
New York acting like the infamous NYC mafia crime families (Opinion)
Adams’ NYC migrant shelter build on Randall’s Island sparks major safety concerns: 'Riot on the island'
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Poll shows race for NY governor is tightening
New York City police say woman plunged to her death from rooftop bar in Times Square
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%
RELATED PEOPLE
Adams announces second temporary relief center for asylum seekers in NYC
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park
CNN commentator appears to mock concerns about NYC subway crimes: 'Riders paralyzed with fright'
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Origins of the Names of NYC’s Boroughs
Reporter Peter Haskell leaving WCBS 880 after revealing voice disorder: 'It’s been the journey of a lifetime'
Is NYC transit more dangerous now than in the 1980s and 1990s?
Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I’d rather stay here.’ NJ commuters balk at proposal to charge $50 fee to enter Manhattan
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Protesters interrupt AOC town hall, speak against vote for Ukraine aide: 'You're the liar here'
Fight for housing for migrants in NYC
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 26