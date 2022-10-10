Whitney Houston producer Clive Davis is excited for new film: 'Nobody has touched the real person of Whitney'

Read full article on original website
Related
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views. Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a...
North Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead, including off-duty police officer; suspect in custody
Raleigh, North Carolina officials say that five people are dead as well as two others injured after a shooting on Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer was among those killed.
TVOvermind
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
thebrag.com
Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail
Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Snubs Wendy Williams, Takes Job At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show
From one talk show to another: Norman Baker, who was a longtime producer at The Wendy Williams Show, is now working on Sherri Shepherd's new series, Radar reported. TV editor TeeJ Mercer shared more details about Baker's whereabouts in an Instagram post, writing, "For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow."BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSIn June, Williams' show ended, but she was not asked to be in the audience. (The TV host had been having health issues the past few...
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'
The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny. Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again! In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France. The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon: The "Realest & Rawest"
Kevin Hart is paying tribute to his late father, Henry Witherspoon. The comedian, 43, announced the death of his dad on Instagram Oct. 12, sharing a series of family photos featuring Witherspoon from over the years. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,"...
ETOnline.com
Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Photo Tributes
Love is in the air for Barack and Michelle Obama! On Monday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS celebrated 30 years of marriage with sweet social media posts. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” the Becoming author wrote next to a carousel of pictures that start with her and Barack smiling on the beach, followed by their names written in a heart with sand. The producer also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day.
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
Fox News
836K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0