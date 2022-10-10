ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police

Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
TopFutureCars

For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.

The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
CBS LA

Mother arrested after boy unable to communicate is found in Huntington Beach

Police say they have arrested the mother of a boy who was found alone in Huntington Beach.The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. He is unable to communicate, police said.Kimberly Kalafatic, 46, of Huntington Beach, was arrested late Monday morning on suspicion of child endangerment, a short time after police had sought the public's help to identify the boy, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.When they found him near Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, police circulated a photo of the boy, between 10-13 years old, stating that his identity was not known and he was "unable to communicate."By late morning, police reported that "detectives located the child's family and arrested the child's guardian."Authorities later determined that the guardian was the boy's mother, Cuchilla said."The investigation is ongoing, and the child remains safely in the custody of Orange County Social Services," police said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who shared the post and called in tips."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Morris
Fox News

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Marines#United States Marine#Accident#The Marine Corps#American#Mayfield High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'

A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

836K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy