Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police
Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
California man arrested after body found buried in Arizona desert
Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested in California on Friday morning in connection to a homicide investigation after a body was found buried in the desert of Mohave Valley, Arizona.
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
A Texas farmer who owns a 150-acre ranch along the U.S.-Mexico border recently shared footage of migrants running onto his property and barricading themselves inside the home where his grandparents live. The farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital his family has owned the property for upwards...
Marine recruit who died during training always dreamt of becoming Marine
The U.S. Marine Corps said Pfc. Pong collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside on Sept. 27 and became unresponsive.
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.
The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
North Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead, including off-duty police officer; suspect in custody
Raleigh, North Carolina officials say that five people are dead as well as two others injured after a shooting on Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer was among those killed.
Mother arrested after boy unable to communicate is found in Huntington Beach
Police say they have arrested the mother of a boy who was found alone in Huntington Beach.The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. He is unable to communicate, police said.Kimberly Kalafatic, 46, of Huntington Beach, was arrested late Monday morning on suspicion of child endangerment, a short time after police had sought the public's help to identify the boy, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.When they found him near Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, police circulated a photo of the boy, between 10-13 years old, stating that his identity was not known and he was "unable to communicate."By late morning, police reported that "detectives located the child's family and arrested the child's guardian."Authorities later determined that the guardian was the boy's mother, Cuchilla said."The investigation is ongoing, and the child remains safely in the custody of Orange County Social Services," police said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who shared the post and called in tips."
California woman, 61, dies after getting trapped in clothing donation box
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A California woman was found dead and partially trapped in the door of a clothing donation box in suburban Los Angeles early Thursday, authorities said. Authorities responded to the scene in Santa Clarita at about 9:58 a.m. PDT and found the woman, the Los Angeles...
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
11 workers on Pennsylvania farms charged after allegedly kicking, stomping and beating turkeys
An undercover PETA investigator recorded on video 11 workers at Plainville Farms in Pennsylvania kicking and stomping turkeys, resulting in dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
Family of 4 killed in fiery crash with big-rig that ran stop sign while Indian parents were visiting 2 kids living in US
A DEVASTATING crash killed a family of four after a big rig ran a stop sign and slammed into their vehicle, according to officials. The driver of the truck told authorities that his brakes had failed, resulting in the crash on Interstate 17 in Arizona on Sunday. Both vehicles were...
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
Russia to give troops who surrender 10 years in prison unless they are able to flee captivity
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that amends Russia's criminal code to impose a 10-year person sentence on any service member who voluntarily surrenders to Ukrainian forces. "This is classic Putin’s Playbook - he is a master of checkmates," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s...
