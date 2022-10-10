Police say they have arrested the mother of a boy who was found alone in Huntington Beach.The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. He is unable to communicate, police said.Kimberly Kalafatic, 46, of Huntington Beach, was arrested late Monday morning on suspicion of child endangerment, a short time after police had sought the public's help to identify the boy, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.When they found him near Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, police circulated a photo of the boy, between 10-13 years old, stating that his identity was not known and he was "unable to communicate."By late morning, police reported that "detectives located the child's family and arrested the child's guardian."Authorities later determined that the guardian was the boy's mother, Cuchilla said."The investigation is ongoing, and the child remains safely in the custody of Orange County Social Services," police said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who shared the post and called in tips."

