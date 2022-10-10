Read full article on original website
Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month
Wilmington High School proudly announces its October Students of the Month:. Sarah is the Social Studies department student of the month for October. Sarah is always engaged in class and participating in discussion. She always has a positive attitude and helps her classmates when she can. Sarah also puts a lot of effort into making sure she completes her work thoroughly and accurately. Keep up the good work!
Bridge to past & future: Community celebrates 150 years of Champion Bridge Co.
WILMINGTON — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company. The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.
Illinois Basketball: A big 2025 recruit is visiting the Illini this weekend
Illinois basketball dipped into the Michigan recruiting scene for the class of 2022, and they are eyeing another big Michigan target for 2025. The Illini have yet to land a recruit for the class of 2025 because, well, it is the class of 2025. That is still a long way down the road. But building strong relationships with talented recruits from this class right now is extremely important.
Wilmington News Journal
GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team lost to Goshen 3-1 Thursday at Jim Brown Stadium. The Hurricane completes the regular season at 3-13 overall, 0-10 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-11-1, 3-7. Coach Pat Black said he appreciated the leadership of seniors Adriana Benitez, Sophie...
Clinton County Foundation seeks candidates interested in board service
The Clinton County Foundation seeks candidates interested in serving on its board of trustees. As a nationally accredited community foundation, the organization offers charitable investing and grants to local people and nonprofits who are making a lasting and positive impact on our community. The Foundation’s 14-member board recognizes charitable giving...
Illinois Basketball: Illini targeting top 30 center from the class of 2024
Illinois basketball is looking for the next great big man, as we are now targeting one of the best players in the class of 2024. It is going to be weird to see the Illini suit up this fall and winter without Kofi Cockburn. He has been a part of the Illinois basketball experience for the better part of a half-decade. But this will be the first campaign without the big man.
Clinton Co. Farm Bureau earns recognition
COLUMBUS – The American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities of Excellence awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties — including Clinton County and 13 others in Ohio — receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Grateful for our farm families
This week we had an important date on our calendar – National Farmers Day (October 12) — a day to honor hardworking farmers throughout America’s history. Census data would tell you that the average age of the U.S. farmer is 58. An aging occupation that we rely so heavily on in our day to day lives.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Clinton County Farmers Market Truck-n-Treat and final market of the season is 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Clinton County Courthouse Square parking lot. Kids can enjoy “trunk-n-treat” while they and their parents shop at the vendors’ booths; treats available while supplies last. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Wilmington College Agronomy Club will share info about the ag program at WC and activities; and, Kasey, SNAP Educator from OSU Extension, will be there with info on the importance of adding apples to our diets.
First Christian Church welcomes new interim minister
WILMINGTON — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 120 Columbus St. is excited to announce Rev. Connor L. Thompson as its new interim minister. Rev. Thompson’s first worship service at First Christian will be Sunday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. A soup luncheon will be held after...
Halloran season ends at district tournament
SPRINGBORO — The golf season for Clinton County ended Thursday at the Division I Southwest District tournament here at Heatherwoode Golf Club. Tommy Halloran of Wilmington had a 98 (50-48) on the par 71 layout. The course measured 6,619 yards on Thursday. CJ Scohy of Bellbrook was the district...
No. 20 Otterbein puts down Wilmington College in 3
WILMINGTON – Otterbein University rode its offense to 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 defeat of the Wilmington College volleyball team Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at Fred Raizk Arena. The Cardinals, who checked in at No. 20 in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, tallied...
Wilmington City Schools’ tax renewal is on November ballot
WILMINGTON — Renewing the existing Wilmington City Schools’ (WCS) 1 percent income tax is critical for the district’s operating budget, said WCS Supt. Jim Brady. The income tax provides approximately 17 percent of the school district’s total operating revenue, generating about $5 million annually. The money...
Jeff Madden named Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander at Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Lieutenant Jeff D. Madden was recently named commander at the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Madden was promoted from sergeant to the rank of lieutenant Sept. 25 by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Madden began his Patrol career in September 2012 as...
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
TikTok-inspired shop among new downtown Champaign businesses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three new businesses are coming to Downtown Champaign, and one of them was inspired by TikTok. Weird Meat Boys, Heavy Spoon, and Martinelli’s Deli are the new storefronts set to open within the next couple of months. Heavy Spoon founders got the inspiration for their cereal and ice cream shop from […]
Goshen tops Wilmington JV in 2022 finale
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Goshen 25-20, 25-10 Thursday night at Fred Summers Court. Riley Gerber had a kill while Taija Walker had a point, a kill and five digs. Lauren Diels had a point, three kills, six digs and a block. Lilly Trentman had five points, an ace and three digs.
Lady Hurricane win SBAAC finale over Goshen
WILMINGTON — With a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 hard-fought win, the Wilmington High School volleyball team closed its regular season with a 15-7 record. “The girls played well,” coach Stephanie Reveal said. “The amount of growth I have seen in them this season speaks volumes. From starting the season with them adamant they couldn’t run plays on free balls, to them doing it like second nature. It’s been fun watching them step out of their comfort zone and finding the confidence in themselves.”
Caught green-handed #3
Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District “busted” Shawna Derkson of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers at 1274 W. Main St., Wilmington. Shawna recently moved to Wilmington from Illinois, but she was sure to bring her...
