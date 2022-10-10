Read full article on original website
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
FOX Carolina
Upstate parents talk about importance of safe sleep for infants
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, South Carolina loses 80 babies that didn’t have to die. Safe Sleep Awareness Month reminds parents that how you put your baby to bed is extremely important. In the last year, 29 babies from the Upstate have died from unsafe sleep complications.
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville back in action
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast.
FOX Carolina
Just for Today recovery fundraiser
Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
FOX Carolina
Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina continues to grow
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate’s own Tico the raccoon is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. His owner says if they win, they plan to donate the prize money to the Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina. It was formerly known as the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville- the same non-profit that rescued Tico.
discoverhealth.org
‘Today’ show credits Spartanburg Regional nurse with saving patient’s life
Nurse-Family Partnership provides home visits for families in need during pregnancy and postpartum. A new mother diagnosed with a life-threatening medical emergency is crediting a Spartanburg Regional nurse with saving her life. Ansley Weston began experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath a couple of weeks after giving birth to...
The Daily South
82-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Crochets Nearly 200 Hats For Blind And Deaf Students
With autumn approaching, it occurred to Julia "Judy" Pitts that each student at South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind might appreciate a warm, colorful hat. "I've been crocheting for over 50 years," Pitts said in a statement. "During the pandemic, I made lots of hats with all sorts of designs and characters kids love, and when I was thinking through places I could donate them to, the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind (SCSDB) came to mind."
FOX Carolina
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
Rabid Skunk in Oconee Co., three pets exposed
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a skunk found in Mountain Rest tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
'Now we can celebrate Cati': Family of Upstate women reacts following bond hearing
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Two months after an upstate man was denied bond for killing his estranged wife in 2016, his girlfriend at the time was also denied bond after lying to authorities. The family of Catherine "Cati" Blauvelt said Wednesday was another step toward justice, and even though there...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian safety study in Greenville
Pedestrian safety study in Greenville
FOX Carolina
Hundreds of incorrect ballots sent to Upstate voters
Hundreds of incorrect ballots sent to Upstate voters
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville forecast
Fall for Greenville forecast
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
Upstate man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
FOX Carolina
New lawsuits filed against cheer organizations
New lawsuits filed against cheer organizations
southcarolinapublicradio.org
A festival for outdoor enthusiasts coming to SC
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, our state’s outdoor recreation economy generates over 72,000 direct jobs, which translates to almost $3 billion in wages and salaries, and contributes close to $6 billion to our state’s annual GDP. And these stats gave the idea to our next guest to start a new festival to showcase South Carolina’s most popular outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, cycling, paddling, and boating. Mike Switzer interviews Jacqui McGuinness, creator and director of the Everything Outdoor Fest taking place Nov. 4-6 at Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville.
FOX Carolina
Two bodies found in Macon Co. home
Two bodies found in Macon Co. home
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10. Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont. They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a...
FOX Carolina
Cheer organization responds to new allegations brought by lawsuit
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced that they filed new federal lawsuits against Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) in Greenville today. Officials said these lawsuits are the first legal action the firm has taken in the case since last month’s filing in...
