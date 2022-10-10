Read full article on original website
John R. Manis Sr.
John R. Manis Sr. of Tullahoma passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 86. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1 PM the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.
Betty Jane Boyce
Betty Jane Boyce (Janie) age 52 of Shelbyville, Tn. passed away peacefully Friday night October 7th at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Salem Ohio, but had been a Bedford County resident since 1990. She was a long-time employee of Sanford Ink Company, working as a lead quality technician until their close in 2008. She had a tremendous love for country music with her favorites being Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, and George Jones. She loved to spend her time listening to her husband play music by these artists and many more on his guitar. She is preceded in death by two grandchildren Eliana Grace Nowlin and Nellie Marie Nowlin. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Darren Boyce of Shelbyville, Tn; daughters Heather (Jordan) Nowlin of Shelbyville and Kristin Boyce of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Riley Boyce-Holder, Julia Newsom, Bailey Nowlin, Maximus Wheeler, Kacy Faulk, and Jensen Nowlin. She is also survived by her mother, Linda Phillips and sisters, Brenda (Lee) Mason and Kim (Jake) Dunnavant all of Ardmore Al. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. The family has asked in lieu flowers, donations be made to Daves-Culbertson Funeral home to help with final expenses.
George W. Hyslip
George W. Hyslip of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 95. Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service time.
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
