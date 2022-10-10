Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Wisconsin's road trip to Michigan State
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the full Week 7 slate, and Wisconsin and Michigan State are set to square off in East Lansing. Both teams are looking to get some momentum though the Spartans are particularly struggling this season. Entering the weekend, Michigan State is on a 4-game losing streak,...
Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night. On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason. "The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils uniform for Week 7 with brilliant video narrated by Tom Izzo
Michigan State unveiled its uniforms in a hype video ahead of its Homecoming matchup with Wisconsin. The Spartans unveiled a helmet that features the iconic “State” script logo, and they will don the traditional green jersey and white pants for the home contest. The video was narrated by...
Wisconsin football offers 2024 four-star Josiah Brown
The Wisconsin Badgers became the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Josiah Brown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football announces captains for homecoming game vs. Wisconsin
Michigan State has released who will be the captains for the Week 7 game with Wisconsin. It’ll be homecoming weekend in East Lansing. Punter Bryce Baringer, OL J.D. Duplain, and LB Jacoby Windmon are going to the captains against the Badgers. Windmon has been one of the better transfers...
saturdaytradition.com
Vinny Anthony, Wisconsin WR, highlights ‘deja vu’ moment from first career appearance at as a Badger
Vinny Anthony had a bit of a ‘deja vu’ moment when seeing significant time for Wisconsin last week against Northwestern. In a way, he said he was transported back to his high school days 4 years ago. A member of the varsity team as a freshman, Anthony said...
Channel 3000
Second Badger announces plans to enter transfer portal following Chryst’s ouster
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown is leaving the team, becoming the second player to enter the transfer portal since former Head Coach Paul Chryst’s sudden ouster a week and a half ago. Brown, a six-foot-six junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced on Twitter Wednesday...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard announces key offensive lineman was dismissed from Badgers program
Jim Leonhard told reporters Thursday that Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown was dismissed from the program. It was not Brown’s decision to enter the transfer portal, per Leonhard. Brown announced he would be entering the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon. As for what the internal incident is, Leonhard would not...
RELATED PEOPLE
Big Ten Football Player Kicked Off Prominent Team For 'Internal Incident'
A Big Ten football player is being dismissed from a prominent team within the conference for an "internal incident" that recently took place. Wisconsin head football coach Jim Leonhard announced this Thursday that he is kicking offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown, who ...
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
saturdaytradition.com
Burying the Hatchet? Wisconsin shares image of Greg Gard, Juwan Howard together during B1G Media Days
Things tend to simmer down over time. That might be the case when it comes to Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. The pair took a picture together during B1G Basketball Media Days. Both Gard and Howard got into a heated argument during the closing...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard highlights true freshman guard who is starting to impress ahead of season opener
Greg Gard has been impressed with Connor Essegian so far. Wisconsin almost missed out on one of their biggest potential playmakers in 2021. Three-star recruit Connor Essegain didn’t exactly have the best game when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was deciding whether or not to extend a scholarship offer during the final July evaluation period in 2021. But, despite a less than impressive showing, Gard offered the SG from Indiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Chucky Hepburn dons beautiful suit honoring late family members at B1G Media Days
Chucky Hepburn is a good kid. The sophomore guard out of Nebraska showed up to B1G Basketball Media Days honoring his late grandma and brother. A nice tribute here. And it’s a nice suit on top of it. Hepburn had a productive season as a freshman, averaging 7.9 points...
nbc15.com
UWPD makes arrested in attack after Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a day after asking the public for help finding a person of interest in an attack that followed the Badgers football team’s loss to the University of Illinois, the UW’s police department has made an arrest. UWPD credited a tip for helping...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
captimes.com
Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison
As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’
MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special...
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Comments / 0