Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives
Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin says there’s no need for more ‘massive strikes’
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that there is no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine.He said that most of the designated targets had been hit and said that it was not his aim to destroy the country.Vladimir Putin also said on Friday that he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks.Speaking to journalists after a summit in Kazakhstan, Mr Putin said: “There’s no need for massive strikes. We now have other tasks.”It comes after a UN envoy said that Moscow’s forces are using rape and sexual violence...
Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes
Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday
Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger
A new report says a record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital of Port-Au-Prince
How to Help Women in Iran Amid Protests, Which Have Already Killed Nine People
In the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini, many are wondering how to help Iranian women, many of whom are currently protesting against Iran’s rules requiring women to wear hijabs. Article continues below advertisement. The hijab law has been enforced by the country’s “morality police” for over four...
Russian Nord Stream Pipelines Destroyed: Environmental Impact, Who’s to Blame, and More
Pipelines not only encourage the extraction and use of non-renewables, but when damaged, pipelines can wreak serious havoc on the environment, as two Russian pipelines in the Baltic Sea did recently. Though they weren't actively transporting any gas at the time, Russia's Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed. And as a...
America’s arsenal is in need of life support
The United States is set to face a raft of consequences if urgent measures are not taken to expand its production capacity for military munitions. For many years, the Defense Department and Congress together all but ignored the issue. Year after year, budgets were proposed and approved that saw crucial munitions purchased at the lowest possible rate companies could sustain, hollowing out the industrial base.
E-Rupee Coming: India to Pilot Own CBDC
The Fintech Department of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released its Concept Note on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), announcing that the Central Bank of India will soon commence limited pilot of digital Rupee (e₹) for specific use cases. “The e₹ will provide an additional option...
