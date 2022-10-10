ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Futurity

Consequences of teenage alcohol misuse last for decades

Teenagers who misuse alcohol may struggle more with drinking problems in their 20s and 30s, be in poorer health, and feel less satisfied with their lives, according to a new study with twins. The researchers defined adolescent alcohol misuse based on responses about frequency of drunkenness, frequency of alcohol use,...
Fortune

Teen drinking can lead to poor health in your 20s and 30s

As it turns out, drinking heavily as a teen could have dire health consequences later in life. According to a new study from Rutgers and Virginia Commonwealth University, people who misuse alcohol as teens may struggle with drinking problems in their 20s and 30s. They may also be in “poorer health and less satisfied with their lives,” researchers say.
ADDitude

All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force

All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
Grazia

Supernanny Is Wrong – Parents Of SEND Children Are Not Desperate To Label Them. We Are Desperate For Help

As the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability) I was stunned to read Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny’s latest caption on Instagram: 'Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word 'naughty,'’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child's behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.'
psychologytoday.com

Why Adult Child/Parent Reconciliation is Often Impossible

Many adult children might want to reconcile but it remains a theoretical that can't be reached in real life. This is also true for parents. Repeated efforts at changing the tenor of the relationship over years diminish the chances that reconciliation can actually happen. There really isn't a "middle ground"...
TODAY.com

New app helps teens with depression and anxiety cope: ‘My negative thoughts go away'

Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing: Almost half of high school students, 44%, said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, and more than a third, 37%, said they had poor mental health during the pandemic, according to an analysis of 2021 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medical News Today

LGBTQ youth coming out younger, facing more discrimination

A new report examines the realities facing LGBTQ youth as they reveal their sexual orientation and gender identities. The report focuses on the growing number of children who come out before turning 13. They face more victimization and discrimination than their older peers, as well as more ideas of suicide...
MedicalXpress

Paternal stress associated with children's emotional and behavioral problems at age two

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London with the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and others has found an association between fathers who experience too much stress in the months following the birth of their child, and the child's subsequent development of emotional and behavioral problems at age two.
Geoffrey Booth

Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction

By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
TheConversationAU

Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider

Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs – all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been affected by anxiety during the pandemic, especially while under lockdown. Our research shows some families were particularly vulnerable. Those who experienced financial strain, poor quality housing, loneliness, pre-existing mental health problems, and couple conflict reported worse child and parent mental health over time. Families and children who have struggled during the...
