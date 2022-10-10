Read full article on original website
Futurity
Consequences of teenage alcohol misuse last for decades
Teenagers who misuse alcohol may struggle more with drinking problems in their 20s and 30s, be in poorer health, and feel less satisfied with their lives, according to a new study with twins. The researchers defined adolescent alcohol misuse based on responses about frequency of drunkenness, frequency of alcohol use,...
Teen drinking can lead to poor health in your 20s and 30s
As it turns out, drinking heavily as a teen could have dire health consequences later in life. According to a new study from Rutgers and Virginia Commonwealth University, people who misuse alcohol as teens may struggle with drinking problems in their 20s and 30s. They may also be in “poorer health and less satisfied with their lives,” researchers say.
Health Officials Warn of Rainbow Fentanyl Being Used to Target Children and Young Adults
Health officials are warning of rainbow fentanyl that looks like candy, saying it could pose a threat to children — as well as young adults — as the lethal pills look similar to candy. The Drug Enforcement Administration recently issued a warning about the "alarming" trend of rainbow...
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it can lead to...
ADDitude
All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force
All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
Grazia
Supernanny Is Wrong – Parents Of SEND Children Are Not Desperate To Label Them. We Are Desperate For Help
As the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability) I was stunned to read Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny’s latest caption on Instagram: 'Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word 'naughty,'’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child's behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.'
KIDS・
Woman Returning Birthday Gift Bought for Fiance's 'Mean' Daughter Praised
The woman opted to return the iPhone gifted to the teen after the teen deliberately excluded the woman's 4-year-old daughter from the birthday celebrations.
Someecards
Teen gets grandparents to scold dad for forcing her to share gift with stepbrother.
Grandparents love spoiling their grandkids. Especially the ones that put the time in with them. On a popular Reddit thread, one grandchild puts in work and gets rewarded but doesn't want to share his reward. AITA for outing my dad to my grandparents because I was forced to share my...
psychologytoday.com
Why Adult Child/Parent Reconciliation is Often Impossible
Many adult children might want to reconcile but it remains a theoretical that can't be reached in real life. This is also true for parents. Repeated efforts at changing the tenor of the relationship over years diminish the chances that reconciliation can actually happen. There really isn't a "middle ground"...
Poor mental health in US teens exacerbated by negative experiences during Covid-19 pandemic, survey finds
Poor mental health among teens in the United States was a concern before the Covid-19 pandemic, and major disruptions to school and social life since early 2020 have only exacerbated the situation.
TODAY.com
New app helps teens with depression and anxiety cope: ‘My negative thoughts go away'
Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing: Almost half of high school students, 44%, said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, and more than a third, 37%, said they had poor mental health during the pandemic, according to an analysis of 2021 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medical News Today
LGBTQ youth coming out younger, facing more discrimination
A new report examines the realities facing LGBTQ youth as they reveal their sexual orientation and gender identities. The report focuses on the growing number of children who come out before turning 13. They face more victimization and discrimination than their older peers, as well as more ideas of suicide...
MedicalXpress
Paternal stress associated with children's emotional and behavioral problems at age two
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London with the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and others has found an association between fathers who experience too much stress in the months following the birth of their child, and the child's subsequent development of emotional and behavioral problems at age two.
justia.com
Q: Husband wants to adopt my child whose biological father is no where to be found. What can I do?
Living in Florida. I have a child that is not my ex husband's, but the child has his name by default ( as he did not physically sign the birth certificate) been divorced since the child's birth...and we've been out of communication ever since. Fast foward 10yrs, my now husband wants to adopt my child, what should we do?
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
Parents Magazine
Eurocentric Beauty Standards Begin To Affect Black Girls at 10 Years Old—but Parents Can Help
Watch a TV show about teenagers, and it'll be clear that being a teen is an awkward period in almost everyone's life. But for Black tween and teen girls, racism and mainstream beauty ideals make that time and the process of finding oneself more difficult. They're confronted with Eurocentric beauty ideals that purposely exclude them.
US News and World Report
CDC: Majority of Adults with Long COVID-19 Report Trouble Performing Daily Activities
Most adult Americans who are experiencing long COVID-19 are struggling to perform daily activities, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. Federal data published by the CDC on Wednesday found that 15% of adults who previously had...
ADHD label may increase risk of self-harm in teens, study suggests
Diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in adolescents doesn't improve their self-reported quality of life compared with teens with similar behaviors but no diagnosis. And it may increase risk of self-harm.
Teen Backed for Calling Stepmom 'Delusional' for Attempting to Adopt Him
"People need to learn what no means," one user commented. "The fact they tried to get another judge to ignore your wishes is the biggest one for me."
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs – all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been affected by anxiety during the pandemic, especially while under lockdown. Our research shows some families were particularly vulnerable. Those who experienced financial strain, poor quality housing, loneliness, pre-existing mental health problems, and couple conflict reported worse child and parent mental health over time. Families and children who have struggled during the...
KIDS・
