Hayden, AL

Summer drought causing pumpkin shortage in central Alabama

By Courtney Chandler
CBS 42
 4 days ago

HAYDEN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Hot and dry conditions are causing a few issues for pumpkin crops across central Alabama this season.

Pumpkin patches across the state have had to work extra to provide pumpkins this season. Workers at the Great Pumpkin Patch in Hayden say the summer drought made pumpkin growth difficult this year with the summer heat quickly dwindling their pumpkin supply at the patch.

“We grown 5,000 and they’re gone, you know, the first two weeks they’re gone, and we have two weeks they’re gone,” owner Julie Swann said.

Swann said they have had to bring pumpkins from other places to have what they need.

She said they had to buy pumpkins from other states this season to have enough at their patch.

“We buy from the Amish in Tennessee; we buy from companies out of Michigan or farmers to keep our supply of pumpkins and supply the general public,” she said.

It takes about four months for a pumpkin to grow to full size. The green leaves around the pumpkin in the ground are designed to protect it from the sun, but extreme heat can burn those leaves and make growth difficult.

She said the summer drought has also affected other crops, like sunflowers.

MARION COUNTY, AL
#Great Pumpkin#Central Alabama#Summer Heat#Pumpkin Patch#Agriculture Industry#Amish
