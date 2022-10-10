Read full article on original website
Can Steve Wilks turn the Carolina Panthers season around? | Locked On Panthers
Panthers interim head coach, Steve Wilks, addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday. He laid out a plan for how the Panthers can turn around their season.
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors swirling after Rhule firing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild. Christian McCaffrey in particular. The...
'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 6 | Peacock and Williamson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're onto Week 6 in the NFL as we have a big week headlined by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year's explosive playoff game. Some other big matchups in Week 6 include Bengals-Saints, Ravens-Giants, Cardinals-Seahawks and...
Bengals Vs. Saints? Who Dat Nation conflicted because of Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase
The excitement is growing for two former LSU great---Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to return home to take on the Saints.
Peacock & Williamson: NFL show on October 12, 2022
Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson answer your questions as well as check in on statistics. Plus they discuss the Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection.
Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 6 Preview | Locked On Panthers
The Panthers head west to face the 2-3 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Could this present an opportunity for the Panthers to "get right" and create momentum under Wilks?
