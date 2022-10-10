ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WLTX.com

Christian McCaffrey trade rumors swirling after Rhule firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild. Christian McCaffrey in particular. The...
WLTX.com

'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 6 | Peacock and Williamson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're onto Week 6 in the NFL as we have a big week headlined by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year's explosive playoff game. Some other big matchups in Week 6 include Bengals-Saints, Ravens-Giants, Cardinals-Seahawks and...
NFL
