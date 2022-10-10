Read full article on original website
MAFS UK: Did Thomas And Adrian Make The Right Decision To Split?
We took a while to warm to them as a couple, but Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson soon became one of our favourite couples with their honesty and genuine friendship that they built. But unfortunately, this is ‘Married At First Sight’, not ‘Friendships At First Sight’ and ultimately Thomas and...
MAFS UK: Is Jonathan Set To Dump Sophie On Tonight’s Episode?
In a teaser for tonight’s Married At First Sight episode, fans have been shocked by Jonathan Wileman’s doubts ahead of his vow renewal with Sophie Brown and have begun speculating that he could be set to dump the brunette. In a sneak peek, Jonathan explains, “If I’m being...
Supernanny Is Wrong – Parents Of SEND Children Are Not Desperate To Label Them. We Are Desperate For Help
As the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability) I was stunned to read Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny’s latest caption on Instagram: 'Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word 'naughty,'’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child's behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.'
It’s Completely Sexist That Holly Willoughby Is Bearing The Brunt Of The Queuegate Backlash
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were reportedly booed on stage at the National Television Awards last night while picking up their award for Best Daytime Show. The pair are still facing backlash for allegedly skipping the 12-hour queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state at Westminster Hall last month - something they deny.
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
"That she owns only one truly good bra."
The Ending To Luckiest Girl Alive Is Completely Different To The 2015 Novel
Netflix has a proven track records of making streaming hits based on novels. Loads of its most popular titles originally appeared in the pages of books, most recently action thriller The Gray Man, featuring Ryan Gosling, and director Andrew Dominik’s Blonde – which caused controversy when it was released last month (side note: much of the criticisms stemmed from the assumption the Netflix had made a biopic, instead of the dramatisation of a novel that it actually was).
So, Turns Out Elon Musk Does Actually Know Ghislaine Maxwell
Following Ghislaine Maxwell’s 20-year sentencing back in June, a witness has described the bizarre details of the conversation they claim she had with Elon Musk back in 2014. Musk had always vehemently denied knowing Maxwell while investigations into her involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking ring were...
BREAKING: Maya Jama Confirmed As New Love Island Host
Okay, stay calm everyone it's happening! Maya Jama has now officially been announced as the new host of Love Island. The hit dating show released a video announcement on Instagram featuring the presenter confirming the news. The caption reads,' Okay, the rumours are true 😉 Say hey to your brand-new...
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama – Everything You Need To Know
The Wagatha Christie case is a showbiz showdown that will go down in history. We do not doubt that many would have given their right arm to be a fly on the wall during the High Court proceedings between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy earlier this year - and now, Channel 4 have been kind enough to give us the next best thing by recreating the drama in the form of a two-part film - Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama.
Gemma Owen: ‘I Was Known Firstly As My Dad’s Daughter But I Don’t Want That Label Forever’
Gemma Owen strutted into perhaps the most famous villa in the world this summer, and became a staple personality in the homes of millions of Love Island viewers. Fans fell in love with her straight talking personality and signature gold accessories. However, when headlines swirled about her joining the show, the focus was on her famous father – Michael Owen. Of course, being the daughter of an England footballer would be an intriguing factor for the public, but now Gemma is more than ready to carve out her own path.
