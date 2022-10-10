Gemma Owen strutted into perhaps the most famous villa in the world this summer, and became a staple personality in the homes of millions of Love Island viewers. Fans fell in love with her straight talking personality and signature gold accessories. However, when headlines swirled about her joining the show, the focus was on her famous father – Michael Owen. Of course, being the daughter of an England footballer would be an intriguing factor for the public, but now Gemma is more than ready to carve out her own path.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO