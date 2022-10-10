ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are responding Friday morning to a barricaded person at a west Columbia apartment complex. The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of N. Stadium Boulevard. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash The post Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Candles blamed for Jefferson City house fire

Jefferson City firefighters are reminding you that burning candles should never be left unattended. The department says Wednesday’s house fire on Cordell street happened when candles were knocked over. 19 firefighters responded to the home, which sustained fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the house. No...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Man still barricaded in west Columbia apartment

A suspect remains barricaded inside an apartment in west Columbia at this hour, near heavily-traveled North Stadium. Columbia police assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the suspect remains barricaded, adding that the SWAT unit and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are on-scene. This area is near a Simmons Bank, a gas station and a Scooter’s Coffee.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters are responding Wednesday morning to a fire at an apartment complex in west Columbia. Crews dispatched to the Broadway Apartments in the 2900 block of W. Broadway just before 8 a.m., according to Columbia's Fire & Rescue Dispatch website. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw firefighters using a The post Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Candles start a JCMO fire

JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

CPD identifies Columbia woman killed with claw hammer

The Columbia woman who was beaten to death with a claw hammer at a home on High Quest drive has been identified as Patricia Kelly. Columbia Police made a positive identification on Thursday. It took several days, due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Lieutenant Rick Horrell, who heads CPD’s criminal investigations division, is thanking everyone who came forward with information.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ A Stover, Missouri, woman suffered serious injuries after her 2003 Ford F-150 was totaled on Tuesday afternoon. Shawnna Hutchens, 49, allegedly traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then hit some trees after traveling off the left side of the road and overturning. She was flown to University The post Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman found dead in closet identified

Columbia Police have identified the woman found dead in a closet earlier this week. The victim was 59-year-old Patricia Kelly. Although police originally stated they believed they knew who the victim was, they needed confirmation because she’d been severely beaten with a hammer. She died from blunt force trauma to the head.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Faulty wires result in family losing entire home

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items.  "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Three hurt in Audrain County crash when car hydroplaned

Three people were hurt after a crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, Kyle Vomund was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camero west on 54, east of Route HH Tuesday at 6 pm. The Camero hydroplaned and went off the left...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Suspect sought after burglary on Moniteau County property

MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a property in the county. Timmy Ray Whittle has an active felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. The sheriff's office says Whittle is the third suspect in a burglary that occurred last month on Green Grove Road. Whittle also has outstanding felony warrants from Maries County and Miller County.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO

