Read full article on original website
Bob Smith
4d ago
No freaking idea. They can’t predict 2 days out and their trying to predict MONTHS out !!😀😀😀
Reply(1)
20
Josvaldin Torres
3d ago
My prediction for tomorrow is more accurate than theirs; the sun will rise from the east and will set to the west, wether we have a sunny or cloudy day. Weather forecasters are worse than psychic readers. 🔮 both... practical jokers.
Reply
4
PStrange
4d ago
Snow will melt before it hits the ground, Al Gore said so, right after he invented the internet. ✌️
Reply
11
Related
Lightning In Northern Illinois: Stay Out Of The Shower, Or No?
As a kid, I was once dragged out the shower by my mom when a pop-up storm suddenly...well...popped up, I guess. Covered in soap and shampoo, I demanded to know why I'd gotten the vaudeville hook in the midst of a warm shower, and was told "So you don't get electrocuted, you idiot! You can die in the shower during a thunderstorm!"
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for much of northeast Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s are expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday. This does not include central Cook County.Strong low pressure to our north is sending gusty west winds our way.Also, instability showers will pass through our area until sunset. With the chilly air aloft, some "graupel" is likely, soft ice pellets. (think Dippin'Dots) This precipitation tapers off in time for the Bears kickoff. It will be chilly at Soldier Field with the "feels like" temperature in the 30s.Clouds increase tomorrow with showers at night. The cool trend continues for the next seven days. Normal high is 64 degrees.TONIGHT: WINDY. SHOWERS TAPER OFF AFTER DARK. LOW 34.FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 58.FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 37.SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOL. HIGH 54.SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.
Tornado spotted touching down in southern Wisconsin
A tornado has been reported in southern Wisconsin where there is a warning in effect until 1 p.m. There is a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Lake County until 1:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
15 Major Illinois Retailers Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day This Year
It's that time of year when major retailers slowly hop on the bandwagon and close their stores on Thanksgiving Day. The list continues to grow and grow every year!. It is always great news when employees get to spend this Holiday with family! Especially when chances like this don't come often for many.
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
Severe Storms Spark Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings in Parts of Chicago Area
Tornado warnings were issued in several southern Wisconsin counties Wednesday as storms surrounded the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas, bringing alerts to parts of the Chicago area as they made their way south and east. The National Weather Service reported a tornado warning was issued just outside the Milwaukee area, covering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
Effingham Radio
Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday
There’s potential that Central Illinois could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a couple of waves of thunderstorms are expected to track across Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River
We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Are Sinkholes The New Way To Park Cars In This Illinois Town?
If you didn't have a fear of sinkholes before, wait until you see what this woman found when she went to her car in a Lincoln Park neighborhood in Illinois. I am deathly afraid of sinkholes. I am definitely not one to say I am afraid of every little thing, but when it comes to gaping holes in the Earth... yeah I am terrified. At the very top of my irrational fears list, sinkholes sit at #1.
!@&%!#: Here Are Illinois’ And The Midwest’s Favorite Swear Words
Let's get this whole sh***y post going with a question for you. Are you a swearer? Before you answer, I should tell you that the average American swears or curses between 80 and 90 times per day, which averages out to about 5 cusses per hour (per businessinsider.com) So don't...
Let’s get ready to shovel—the approaching 2022-23 snow season
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
wsiu.org
Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710
It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
Study Says: Illinois Hates Candy Corn More Than Any Candy
I don't know how credible a study really is when it also concludes that the favorite candy of Illinois residents is...wait for it...Tootsie Rolls. I'm willing to bet if I stopped 100 people on the street I would probably be arrested because people hate being stopped on a street. But if I did, and I didn't get arrested, those 100 people would not claim Tootsie Rolls as their favorite Halloween candy.
Q985
Rockford, IL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 22