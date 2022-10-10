Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Bobcats Take XC Crown
The Orangefield Cross Country Team took first place at the 22-3A District Meet that was run in Anahuac on Wednesday. The girls finished third and the OJH boys also took the title.
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur WR Caleb Goodie named 409Sports Athlete of the Week
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans have a perfect record so far this season. “We 6-0, said senior Caleb Goodie. "We on a roll right now.”. The team's undefeated streak wouldn't be possible without guys like senior wide receiver Caleb Goodie. “My whole high school career...
kogt.com
19-4A Cross Country Results
Here are the results from the 19-4A Cross Country Meet held Oct. 13 at Claiborne Park. The top three teams and the top 10 individuals qualify from district to the regional meet. An individual qualifier may also be a team member of one of the qualifying teams. 4A Regionals will...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves, Dayton bring top offenses to homecoming clash
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves football team could be in for a high-flying homecoming game as the Dayton Broncos come to town. PNG (4-2, 2-1 in District 9-5A Division II) takes on the Broncos (5-1, 3-0) Friday at 7 p.m. at Port Neches Stadium. The game has the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12newsnow.com
Threatening comment on YouTube livestream of Nederland High School football game deemed not credible
NEDERLAND, Texas — A threat made in the comments of a YouTube livestream Thursday night wasn't credible but still triggered a police presence at Nederland High School Friday morning. The threat against "student safety" on the Nederland High School campus was made Thursday night on the livestream of the...
kogt.com
Janis Carroll Smith
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,...
kogt.com
Gary “Duke” Robert Spears
Gary “Duke” Robert Spears, 60, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Mount Sinai Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.
kogt.com
Rubin Jerrel Huff, Jr.
Rubin “Jerry” Jerrel Huff, Jr., 52, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Deweyville. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry. Born in Orange, Texas, on May 18, 1970, he was...
RELATED PEOPLE
kogt.com
OC Texas Exes Deliver Scholarships
The Orange County Texas Exes recently awarded scholarships to three local high school graduates attending the University of Texas at Austin this fall. Paris Overstreet, a graduate of West Orange – Stark High School, is majoring in Biology at UT. She was the recipient of the Judge Pat Clark Endowed Scholarship.
kogt.com
James Aaron Bishop
James Aaron Bishop, age 73 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 in Jasper, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. James was born in Orange, Texas on June...
kogt.com
Carolyn Jo Berry
Carolyn Jo Berry, 81, of Beaumont, passed away on September 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Future looks bright for West Orange-Stark cheer squads
The West Orange-Stark High School Cheerleaders recently hosted a cheer clinic. It was lots of spirited fun for all. “Thank you to all the aspiring Mustangs cheerleaders that participated. All of the little cheerleaders that participated at the clinic will perform at the Pink Out Game this Friday when the Mustangs play host to Bridge City,” school officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kogt.com
Ida B. Mathews
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ida B. Mathews, 107, of Fort Worth, TX, a former Orange resident, will be Monday, October 17, 2022 at 11am at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Gardens under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home.
kogt.com
Frankie Lee “Lady” Jenkins
Frankie Lee “Lady” Jenkins, 91, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Mount Olive Baptist Church with entombment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.
kogt.com
Jennifer Rebecca Mott
Jennifer Rebecca Mott, 49, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on November 21, 1972, she was the daughter of Ronald and Marilyn Flitcraft. Jennifer was incredibly talented, she enjoyed drawing, sewing, and making quilts. She worked for her grandparents when she was younger when they opened the Penny Record, along with being very active with the Lions Club. She later worked at Bridge City Intermediate School where her coworkers became some of her best friends. Jennifer loved her family more than anything. She was a wonderful and loving mother and wife and always close with her mother. Jennifer enjoyed spending time outside playing with her grandkids who lovingly called her Mimi. She absolutely loved riding them around on the “wow wow.” Jennifer was dedicated member of First Christian Church in Orange. She was an excellent cook, and always made everything from scratch just like her grandpa taught her. Jennifer was truly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kogt.com
Bobby Nelson
Bobby Nelson, born February 22, 1930, passed away on October 11, 2022. Bobby Nelson was born a simple man of modest means and yet died a giant of a man. He was full of love, compassion, and care. Bobby married the love of his life, Cecile, and they were married for over 70 years. They gave birth to one child, Deborah, who was his pride and joy. He gave back to his community volunteering and helped others in need whenever he could. Papa set an amazing example for his grandchildren. He served his country in the National Guard and the Air Force. He worked tirelessly and enthusiastically for Texaco for nearly 40 years.
kogt.com
Blaine Thomas Broussard
Blaine Thomas Broussard, age 61 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Beaumont, Texas. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care and services. Blaine was born on October 12, 1960 in Port Arthur,...
kogt.com
Lydia Latteyer Richards
Lydia Latteyer Richards, 88, of Nome, passed away on October 8, 2022, at her home. Born in Erlangen, Germany, on November 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Johann Latteyer and Anna Amalie (Nee Krabec) Latteyer. Lydia was a jokester who loved to keep people laughing. She loved to sit down and crochet just about anything. Lydia was known to cook her favoirte german recipes and also enjoyed a good shoping trip. She loved her family dearly especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lydia left an impact on many lives and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
kogt.com
James E. McCorvy
James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, of Orange passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services will be held graveside at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park located at 5432 Old Hwy 90, Orange, TX 77632. He is proceeded in...
Comments / 0