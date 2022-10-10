Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022 at 9 o’clock a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone. She was the loving wife of Joseph James Nardelli of Clarksburg. She was the caring mother of the deceased Teresa (Nardelli) Romano and her husband Leonard of Ocoee, FL, Louis G. Nardelli and his wife Karen of Clarksburg, Joseph Nardelli Jr. of Clarksburg, and the deceased Regina (Nardelli) Southern of Clarksburg. Stella was the proud grandmother (Nunny) of nine grandchildren (David, Louie, Natalie, John, Tara, Jordan, Hunter, Brandon and Lee) and twelve great-grandchildren. Stella was raised on Pleasant Hill with her siblings Janie, Frank, Mary, Levio, Dominic, Roland, Lona, Carl, and Nellie. Along with her family, Stella was a survivor of the Shinnston tornado of 1944, although they lost their family home in the event. After corresponding through letters with Joe Nardelli as he served in World War II, Stella and Joe were married on May 5th, 1946, at St. James Catholic Church in Clarksburg by Father Quinn. They raised their four children in Northview on 16th Street. After her children were grown, Stella proudly worked in Clarksburg at Garden Fresh and then at the downtown Kroger. She was a loyal employee for over two decades and a warm, friendly presence to all of her customers. Stella was proud of her family heritage, both to be a West Virginian and to be a daughter of Italian immigrants. She carried on many traditions passed down to her from her mother and extended family, including homemade gnocchi (yoklies), fried dough (frittis), and canned peppers. She served pasta and meatballs to her family every Sunday at 1:00 PM. She welcomed everyone to her table. Everyone. Along with her husband, she was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. She was faithful and ever trusting in the Lord, with a special devotion to Jesus’s Mother, Mary. She was a wonderful and loving wife to her husband and unconditionally gave of herself to her family. She was also a breast cancer survivor. All of those close to Stella will remember her as a compassionate and caring soul. Her love will be forever felt by her family, and her example of faith (Matthew 25:35) and wisdom will continue to inspire her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. May all of those who knew her speak only blessings of their cherished time together. Benedica! With deep gratitude, the family would like to thank Leonard and Lee Romano for their care of Stella during the last years of her life. Also, a sincere thank you to Peggy, who provided support to Stella through the Visiting Angels Program. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. to conclude visitation, which will include recitation of The Most Holy Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint James Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Avenue, Clarksburg, on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Akila Rodrigo as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com, a service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Altar Rosary Society of St. James Catholic Church.

