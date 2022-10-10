Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
West Virginia now has a mannequin that gives birth to help EMTs
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They are calling it a “game-changer” for West Virginia Northern Community College. But you could say it is a “game-changer” for West Virginia as a whole. A new truck just arrived on campus and it has already doubled the number of...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4. He talked about the Hope Hill Sobering Center at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown and the need for this service in West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lily Wright
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lily Wright from AmeriCorps joined First at 4. She talked about a recent partnership between West Virginia University and The Ohio State University and how inflation affects food banks. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
WDTV
Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Dozens of employers looking to hire at employment expo
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Fall Gray Digital Media/WDTV 5 Employment Expo presented by WVU Medicine is coming up soon!. More than 25 area employers will be there looking to hire. The expo is on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WDTV
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022 at 9 o’clock a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone. She was the loving wife of Joseph James Nardelli of Clarksburg. She was the caring mother of the deceased Teresa (Nardelli) Romano and her husband Leonard of Ocoee, FL, Louis G. Nardelli and his wife Karen of Clarksburg, Joseph Nardelli Jr. of Clarksburg, and the deceased Regina (Nardelli) Southern of Clarksburg. Stella was the proud grandmother (Nunny) of nine grandchildren (David, Louie, Natalie, John, Tara, Jordan, Hunter, Brandon and Lee) and twelve great-grandchildren. Stella was raised on Pleasant Hill with her siblings Janie, Frank, Mary, Levio, Dominic, Roland, Lona, Carl, and Nellie. Along with her family, Stella was a survivor of the Shinnston tornado of 1944, although they lost their family home in the event. After corresponding through letters with Joe Nardelli as he served in World War II, Stella and Joe were married on May 5th, 1946, at St. James Catholic Church in Clarksburg by Father Quinn. They raised their four children in Northview on 16th Street. After her children were grown, Stella proudly worked in Clarksburg at Garden Fresh and then at the downtown Kroger. She was a loyal employee for over two decades and a warm, friendly presence to all of her customers. Stella was proud of her family heritage, both to be a West Virginian and to be a daughter of Italian immigrants. She carried on many traditions passed down to her from her mother and extended family, including homemade gnocchi (yoklies), fried dough (frittis), and canned peppers. She served pasta and meatballs to her family every Sunday at 1:00 PM. She welcomed everyone to her table. Everyone. Along with her husband, she was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. She was faithful and ever trusting in the Lord, with a special devotion to Jesus’s Mother, Mary. She was a wonderful and loving wife to her husband and unconditionally gave of herself to her family. She was also a breast cancer survivor. All of those close to Stella will remember her as a compassionate and caring soul. Her love will be forever felt by her family, and her example of faith (Matthew 25:35) and wisdom will continue to inspire her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. May all of those who knew her speak only blessings of their cherished time together. Benedica! With deep gratitude, the family would like to thank Leonard and Lee Romano for their care of Stella during the last years of her life. Also, a sincere thank you to Peggy, who provided support to Stella through the Visiting Angels Program. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. to conclude visitation, which will include recitation of The Most Holy Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint James Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Avenue, Clarksburg, on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Akila Rodrigo as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com, a service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Altar Rosary Society of St. James Catholic Church.
WDTV
New terminal at NCWV Airport opens
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A brand new terminal at Harrison County’s North Central West Virginia Airport is now operational. Senator Joe Manchin and airline executives were on hand for the opening of the $15 million project. It’s the latest step in a big expansion of the airport that includes...
WDTV
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDTV
Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
WDTV
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton, 88, the only child of the late William Scott and Lelia Scott Miller and Charles Miller, took her wings on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Grant Town, WV. She attended and graduated from Dunbar High School. She later served as an officer for the Dunbar High School Homecoming Association. Marie was employed and retired from the Marion County Board of Education, where she started as a teacher’s aide and later became the secretary for the Child Nutrition Program. She was also a member of the Faithful 13 Club and the Red Hat Learners. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Good Hope Baptist Church was her Christian Home. There she served as church clerk, an usher, a missionary, and a devoted Sunday School Member. She was also on the planning committee for the Barrackville #7 Community Events. Marie was married to the late John Wesley Thornton, Sr. To this union, they had two sons, Marcus Thornton and the late John Thornton, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Marcus Thornton of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren: Jacinta Thornton of Fairmont, WV, Shawntra and Marcel Thornton, and Tony Outlaw, all of Suffolk, VA; one great grandson, Sedrick McGlaston, Jr. of Barrackville, WV; a devoted nephew, Dwight Thornton of Morgantown, WV; one brother-in-law, Arthur Thornton of Mt. Vernon, NY; a host of cousins, including Gloria Randle and Brenda Walker of Fairmont, WV and Roberta Lyle of Glasgow, VA; special friends, Asa and Delores Davison, Linda Meeks, Annette Taylor, Patricia Smith, Ophelia Sullivan, Beatrice Sullivan, Beverly Lewis, Denise Hayes, and Debbie Havlichek; and long term, devoted caregivers, McArthur and Mary Tate. In addition to her spouse, parents, and son, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Hannah Watson and aunt, Marie Edwards. Special thanks to the Hospice Corporation and caregivers, Edna Hickerson, Della, Trecie, and Qualynn. Visitation will be held at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 433 School Street in Barrackville, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cornell Newbill officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
Bridgeport, Kingwood to host public forum on Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A public forum on Amendment 2 will be held in Bridgeport and Kingwood before the upcoming election. The forum in Bridgeport will be at the Council Chambers of Bridgeport City Hall on Oct. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. The guest speaker for Bridgeport’s forum will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: A&L Back in Time
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “A lot of collecting a lot of cleaning and a lot of work but we enjoy it together,” said Lee Glover, Owner of A&L Back In Time. Owners Lee and Allyson Glover have been in business in the Fairmont and Bridgeport area with their antique shop, A&L Back in Time, for three years.
WDTV
Local business donates to Bridgeport High School concession stand
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local business is lending a helping hand to the Bridgeport High School concession stand. Climatrol, Incorporated recently donated a heating and air conditioning unit for the building at Wayne Jamison Field. The heat generated by the machinery in the concession stand was becoming an issue.
WDTV
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio,
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio, 71, originally from North View area, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Clarksburg on July 28, 1951, the son of the late John James and Margaret Alice Barberio. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Casto Barberio of Charlotte, NC; two sons, James F. Barberio II and his wife Stacy of Harrisburg, NC; Scott V. Barberio and his wife, Kristine of Monroe, NC.; and seven grandchildren; Blake Dockery, Bryson, West, Braden, Jalie, Brock and Samantha Barberio. Also surviving are three sisters; Alice DeFazio and her husband Mark of Bridgeport; Patricia Barberio and her companion Bill Hawkinberry of Bridgeport; and Cynthia Salfia and her husband Mark of Clarksburg. Also, are his sister-in-law Sherry Marra and husband Claude of Morgantown; sister-in-law Brenda Albright of Pickens; brother-in-law Mike Casto and wife Tina of Lost Creek; and sister-in-law Melissa Casto of Buckhannon. Several nieces and nephews: Mark Salfia and his wife Jessica of Martinsburg; Maria DeFazio of Charlotte, NC; Jessica Best and her husband Steven of Silver Spring, MD; MAJ Matthew House, US Army, and his wife Deanna of Ft. Knox, KY; and AJ DeFazio and his companion Sarah Waara of Charlotte, NC; Carey Huffman and husband Dave of Winfield; Chrissy Hoye and husband Jimmy of Fincastle, VA; Jason Albright and wife Sarah of Lost Creek; Josh Albright and wife Jennifer of Bridgeport, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews complete his family. Jimmie graduated from Victory High School in 1969 where he was a member of the football, basketball, golf and track teams. He remained loyal to high school friends and enjoyed being with them throughout the years. Starting at Creasey Company as a truck loader in 1973, he was eventually promoted to category manager/buyer. As companies came and went, he was never without a job, being sought after in the later years. As marketing manager/buyer, he was both mentor and friend to all he served. He worked in that field for 30+ years where he handled his daily tasks with integrity, loyalty and humor. He loved sports and loved sharing his knowledge with his children and grandchildren. He was a volunteer coach in baseball, football, and basketball throughout his life. Nothing gave him more joy than watching his children and grandchildren play whatever sport was in season. With few exceptions he never missed a practice or a game. Jim’s family was central to his life. He and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2022 honoring a life together full of love, support, and loyalty, that carried over into his close relationships with his sons, Jimmie and Scott and their families who cherished his presence, humor, and dedication to the grandchildren who lovingly called him Papaw. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Avenue, Clarksburg, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2002, with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Justice requests federal aid for Doddridge Co. flooding, severe weather
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has formally requested federal aid for damages caused by severe weather and flooding for several counties, including Doddridge County. The damage was caused by severe weather and flooding from July 12 to Aug. 15. West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal...
WDTV
Airplane with cracked windshield lands at NCWV Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An airplane with a cracked windshield landed at North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday. The plane reported an “Alert 2″ to authorities due to a cracked windshield around 11:38 a.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the plane landed...
WDTV
Mon EMS and Mountaineer Area Rescue Group form partnership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 2 groups that help people in emergency situation are formally joining forces. Monongalia County EMS and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group will be coordinating more closely from now on. They made the announcement at the Mon County commission meeting Wednesday morning. The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group...
WDTV
New youth outreach center set to open in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is working to get youth in the area engaged by opening a new outreach center. Justin Bowers from Buckhannon is the Director for Appalachian Impact. They work with “at risk” students to get them engaged in the community. For nearly a...
Comments / 1