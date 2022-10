A look at whats happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It is a big day at the foot of the Premier League with relegation strugglers Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest going head-to-head at Molineux. Manager-less Wolves are third from bottom and Forest sit a point and a place below in 19th. Bottom club Leicester could capitalize when it hosts Crystal Palace in the early kickoff and could move out of the relegation zone -- even if only temporarily -- with a win. Third-placed Tottenham takes on Everton, and Fulham faces Bournemouth.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO