Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
Gov. Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Menominee County due to paper mill fire
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Menominee County following a large-scale industrial fire that began at a paper plant and neighboring warehouse in Menominee last Thursday. “I want to thank the first responders from Michigan and Wisconsin who joined forces battling...
Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE
FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
Saginaw Twp. woman takes leave from job to help Hurricane Ian victims
FLINT, Mich - The clean-up and rebuilding from Hurricane Ian in South Florida continue. Help is coming from all over the country. Jennifer Gruesbeck took a leave of absence from her job as an EMT and Medical Assistant at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw to go to South Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.
Lowest national ACT average scores in more than 30 years, report shows
The average ACT score for the 2022 high school test takers across the nation is the lowest since 1991, at 19.8, according to a new report from ACT. The steady decline over the last half decade may have parents wondering what's happening. It's a worrisome trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnerships at ACT, said.
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
Mid-Michigan disaster relief org. gives update on help with hurricane Ian aftermath
LEE COUNTY, Fla. —It has been two weeks since hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, and a mid-Michigan non-profit disaster relief organization has been there for more than a week assisting in recovery. Rob Lo'Ree, the founder of S.T.O.R.M. Search and Rescue, is describing the situation as dire....
EPA expresses concern over 'likely significant impacts' of Line 5 tunnel in new report
LANSING, Mich. — The federal agency tasked with protecting the environment outlined a number of concerns about the potential impacts from the Line 5 tunnel in northern Michigan in a new report. The Environmental Protection Agency, also known as EPA, reported its concerns about "likely significant impacts" of the...
Family records fun video after finding woman's lost phone at Florida Walmart
NAVARRE, Fla. (WEAR) — A family in Florida recently found a woman's lost phone in a Walmart store. They were kind enough to turn it in to customer service, but not before recording a special message on her phone. Michell DeMarcus submitted the video to WEAR. This amazing family...
Defense for James and Jennifer Crumbley want Michigan Supreme Court to hear case
LANSING, Mich. - The defense for James and Jennifer Crumbley has filed a new motion in the Michigan Supreme Court. Shannon Smith who represents Jennifer Crumbley and Mariell Lehman who represents James Crumbley, in filings the attorneys are asking the state's highest court to dismiss their case and let them out of jail.
St. Charles to celebrate 100 years of Bulldog football
ST. CHARLES, Mich. - This week as part of the Homecoming festivities, St. Charles High School will be celebrating 100 years of Bulldog football. Events have been taking place all week, including the powderpuff game and the Fathers vs. Sons game. The team says they are not sure how many schools in the state have been around for 100 years, but it's definitely not many.
Independent investigation into what led up to the shooting at Oxford High School continues
OXFORD, Mich. - In July, the Oxford Community School District announced they would be hiring an independent investigation firm to look into what happened leading up to and after the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. This week the firm was in Oakland County doing interviews with...
Barge that sank more more than 100 years ago discovered in Lake Superior
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A nearly 300-foot vessel that sank more than 100 years has been discovered on the floor of Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Wednesday that the vessel known as Barge 129 was found 35 miles off Vermilion Point in 650 feet of water thanks to sonar technology.
Michigan to receive $1.56 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Tuesday that $1.56 billion will go towards Michigan's infrastructure. “America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "We are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
1 dead, 1 arrested in fatal Can-Am accident in Saint Helen
SAINT HELEN, Mich.— A fatal rollover accident occurred Sunday night in Saint Helen leaving 1 dead and 1 arrested. Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were call shortly after midnight on October 9 to investigate a rollover accident at Windywood Dr and Artesia Beach Rd. Deputies found that 3 subject...
Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
