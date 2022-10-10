ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
Saginaw Twp. woman takes leave from job to help Hurricane Ian victims

FLINT, Mich - The clean-up and rebuilding from Hurricane Ian in South Florida continue. Help is coming from all over the country. Jennifer Gruesbeck took a leave of absence from her job as an EMT and Medical Assistant at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw to go to South Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.
Lowest national ACT average scores in more than 30 years, report shows

The average ACT score for the 2022 high school test takers across the nation is the lowest since 1991, at 19.8, according to a new report from ACT. The steady decline over the last half decade may have parents wondering what's happening. It's a worrisome trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnerships at ACT, said.
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections

LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
St. Charles to celebrate 100 years of Bulldog football

ST. CHARLES, Mich. - This week as part of the Homecoming festivities, St. Charles High School will be celebrating 100 years of Bulldog football. Events have been taking place all week, including the powderpuff game and the Fathers vs. Sons game. The team says they are not sure how many schools in the state have been around for 100 years, but it's definitely not many.
Barge that sank more more than 100 years ago discovered in Lake Superior

LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A nearly 300-foot vessel that sank more than 100 years has been discovered on the floor of Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Wednesday that the vessel known as Barge 129 was found 35 miles off Vermilion Point in 650 feet of water thanks to sonar technology.
Michigan to receive $1.56 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Tuesday that $1.56 billion will go towards Michigan's infrastructure. “America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "We are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
1 dead, 1 arrested in fatal Can-Am accident in Saint Helen

SAINT HELEN, Mich.— A fatal rollover accident occurred Sunday night in Saint Helen leaving 1 dead and 1 arrested. Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were call shortly after midnight on October 9 to investigate a rollover accident at Windywood Dr and Artesia Beach Rd. Deputies found that 3 subject...
Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
