ST. CHARLES, Mich. - This week as part of the Homecoming festivities, St. Charles High School will be celebrating 100 years of Bulldog football. Events have been taking place all week, including the powderpuff game and the Fathers vs. Sons game. The team says they are not sure how many schools in the state have been around for 100 years, but it's definitely not many.

SAINT CHARLES, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO