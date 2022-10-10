ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

wyso.org

Xenia middle school introduces new health and wellness center

When children aren’t healthy, they aren’t in class. When they’re not in class, they don’t learn. That’s why Xenia Public Schools and Dayton Children’s Hospital have partnered to create a new school-based health and wellness center. The center is located at Warner Middle School.
XENIA, OH
Sidney Daily News

New barbershop brings passion, clean cuts and modern feel

SIDNEY – A recently opened barbershop called CoJo Cuts is breathing new life into the barbershop experience in Sidney. CoJo Cuts is owned and operated by Sidney native Cory Shrewsbury, also known as CoJo. Shrewsbury became passionate about cutting hair during visits to the Down Town Barber Shop, owned by Andy Steenrod, and started cutting hair in high school as a hobby after learning more about the profession from Steenrod.
SIDNEY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Micro-loan helps get West Dayton business off the ground

DAYTON, Ohio — As a nurse, public health has always been a priority for Tawnni Miles. Whether it’s treating patients or educating her community about preventative care, Miles has spent much of her life trying to make her West Dayton neighborhood a stronger, healthier place. The culmination of...
DAYTON, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month

City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
KETTERING, OH
Person
Tony Thurmond
Person
Marvin Gaye
WHIO Dayton

Local legends to be inducted into Dayton Region Walk of Fame today

DAYTON — Six area people and groups will be honored today and inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame. The Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class offers a mix of individuals with outstanding achievements in the categories of arts, culture, education, invention, science, military, community service, significant personal achievement, entertainment, media and philanthropy.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Quarter auction for Bucklew family

GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City homecoming court announced

The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
TROY, OH
birchrestaurant.com

9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH

It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
KETTERING, OH
Sidney Daily News

Agape Distribution opens new store location

SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield early Friday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South Arlington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a man shot in the leg, according to Springfield Police Department. The man was taken to...
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

5 Haunted Places Around Dayton

Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
DAYTON, OH

